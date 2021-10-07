Court says Ronaldo’s rape trial in Vegas should be dismissed

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada federal judge has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than $ 375,000 in secret money she received in 2010 after saying the star international football association had raped her in Las Vegas.

In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts accused Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall on Wednesday of improperly basing the civil damages lawsuit on documents disclosed and stolen which turn out to be privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

“Dismissing the Mayorga case for the improper conduct of his lawyer is a harsh result,” the magistrate wrote in his 23-page report to US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. “But unfortunately this is the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.”

“Stovall acted in bad faith to the detriment of his client and his profession,” Albregts decided.

Stovall and other lawyers in his office did not immediately respond to phone and email messages regarding Albregt’s order on Thursday.

A date for Dorsey to take the recommendation was not immediately set.

Ronaldo’s Las Vegas attorney Peter Christiansen released a statement saying Ronaldo’s legal team was “pleased with the court’s detailed review … and his willingness to apply the law rightly to the facts and to recommend that the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo be dismissed. “

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Mayorga has given consent through Stovall and lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer to make his name public.

Albregts noted that the court did not find Ronaldo committed a crime and found no evidence that his lawyers and representatives “intimidated Mayorga or obstructed law enforcement” when Mayorga dropped the criminal charges and finalized the confidential settlement of $ 375,000 in August 2010.

Ronaldo, now 36, is one of the most recognizable and highest paid sports players. He was captain of his national team, Portugal, and plays for English Premier League club Manchester United. He spent several years playing in Italy for Turin football club Juventus.

Mayorga, 37, is a former teacher and model who lives in the Las Vegas area. She said in her lawsuit first filed in state and federal courts that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement by allowing reports on it to be published in European publications in 2017. She is looking to raise at least $ 200,000 more from Ronaldo.

She met Ronaldo at a nightclub in June 2009 and went with him and others to his hotel suite, where she said he assaulted her in a bedroom, according to the lawsuit. She was 25 at the time. He was 24 years old.

Mayorga surrendered to Las Vegas Police, but the investigation was dropped at the time because Mayorga did not identify her attacker by name or indicate where the assault took place, said Steve Wolfson, the attorney elected in Las Vegas, in 2019.

Wolfson decided not to lay criminal charges based on a new investigation by Las Vegas Police in 2018 because he said too much time had passed and the evidence did not show that the Mayorga’s charge could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.

News of the financial settlement became public after German newspaper Der Spiegel published an article in 2017 titled “The Secret of Cristiano Ronaldo” based on documents obtained from the “Football Leaks whistleblower portal”.

“The article makes it clear that these documents included privileged communications (…) between Ronaldo’s European and US lawyers regarding the settlement,” Albregts wrote.

Stovall “acted in bad faith by requesting, receiving and using the Football Leaks documents to prosecute Mayorga’s case,” the examining magistrate said.

“Although Stovall never received – or even requested – an ethics opinion (…) he had multiple opportunities to recognize the privileged nature of the documents, starting with the Der Spiegel article from 2017, which cites privileged communications. “

Albregts rejected Stovall’s argument that the use of the documents was justified because Stovall was not the one who stole them and he could not prove that they were stolen.

The attorney’s efforts to make confidential documents public through court records were “bold,” “sassy” and “abusive,” the magistrate said.

Albregts recommended that Dorsey reject Stovall’s claim that because Mayorga had learning disabilities as a child and was pressured by Ronaldo’s representatives, she lacked the mental capacity to sign the 2010 confidentiality agreement.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled earlier this year that it would be up to Dorsey to decide this issue.

“Mayorga’s case against Ronaldo probably would not have existed if Stovall had not requested the Football Leaks documents,” Albregts wrote, and Mayorga’s knowledge of the contents of the documents “cannot be quashed”.

“There is no possible way for this case to proceed if the court cannot say what arguments and testimony are based on these privileged documents,” he said.