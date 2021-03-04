Court raises the bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court on Thursday made it more difficult for long-term immigrants who have been convicted of a felony to avoid deportation.

Judge Neil Gorsuch drafted the opinion for a Conservative 5-3 majority who ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the United States illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.

The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent social security card to secure a job and convicted under state identity theft law.

Not all criminal convictions inevitably lead to deportation, but Gorsuch wrote in court that Pereida had failed to prove that he had not been convicted of a serious crime.

Under immigration law, “some non-permanent aliens seeking to overturn a legal deportation order must prove that they have not been convicted of a disqualifying crime,” Gorsuch wrote.

In a dissent for the three liberal judges, Judge Stephen Breyer wrote that the court should instead have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses, falling into the category of crimes moral turpitude and less serious crimes.

“The documents relevant to this case do not show that the previous conviction at issue was necessarily for a crime involving moral turpitude,” Breyer wrote.

Immigrants with criminal convictions and threatened with deportation can apply to the Attorney General to allow them to stay in the country, if the conviction was not for a serious crime and they have lived here for at least 10 years, among other criteria. .

Based on Thursday’s decision, Pereida cannot ask for that relief.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was not involved in the case as she had not yet entered court when the case was argued in October.