Court fines Navalny’s wife after protests in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) – A Moscow court on Monday ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles (around $ 265) for breaking protest regulations after attending a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his release.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities release Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces jail time.

His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, joined a protest in Moscow that took place despite unprecedented security measures taken by city authorities ahead of the rally.

She was quickly detained and charged with participating in an unauthorized rally. A court ordered Navalnaya to pay a fine on Monday, her lawyer Svetlana Davydova told Interfax news agency. Davydova said the defense planned to appeal the ruling.

In the biggest wave of discontent Russia has seen in years, mass protests engulfed dozens of Russian cities for the second weekend in a row despite efforts by Russian authorities to quell the unrest sparked by the imprisonment of Navalny, 44, the fiercest in the Kremlin. critical.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin. Russian authorities have dismissed the charges. He faces jail time for alleged probation violations following a 2014 money laundering conviction, widely seen as politically motivated.

Russian authorities severely cracked down on protesters on Sunday, detaining more than 5,400 people across the country, according to OVD-Info, a legal aid group that monitors arrests during protests. The group said it was the most important in its nine-year history of document preservation during Putin’s time.