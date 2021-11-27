Couple’s dream of reuniting in England shattered by chain disaster

SORAN, Iraq – Maryam Nuri had never flown before boarding a flight from Iraq in early November on a visa from Italy. She had never seen the ocean before embarking on a fragile boat from France in the English Channel last week.

“She only knew of small rivers here,” said her cousin, Iman Hassan, in Ms. Nuri’s family home in this mountain town in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. “We don’t even know what big waves are. “

Ms. Nuri, known to friends and family as Baran, drowned with 26 other people On Wednesday, when a fragile inflatable boat she was on with other migrants sank in the treacherous and icy waters of the English Channel.

The 24-year-old was trying to reach Britain to join her fiance, a Kurdish Iraqi who has lived in England for 14 years.