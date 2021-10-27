Coup in Sudan: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

Protests against coup continue

The World Bank has suspended aid to Sudan after the military staged a coup against the civilian government.

Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation.

The African Union (AU) also suspended Sudan from the bloc due to the “unconstitutional” takeover. The United States has frozen $ 700 million (£ 508 million) in aid.

Sudanese civilian and military leaders had been in a shaky power-sharing deal for two years.

The sudden reduction in aid is likely to have dire consequences for Sudan’s economy, at a time when it was just beginning to recover.

The World Bank and AU measures put additional pressure on the coup leader, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, to restore civilian rule.

General Burhan was in charge of the power-sharing agreement and said the coup was necessary to avoid a “civil war”. He insisted that Sudan was still heading for democracy and elections in 2023 – but his reasoning and the sudden takeover were widely dismissed.

World Bank President David Malpass said in a press release: “I am very concerned about the recent events in Sudan, and I fear the dramatic impact that this may have on the recovery and the social and economic development of the country.

In March, Sudan was able to access billions of dollars in World Bank grants for the first time in nearly 30 years, after clearing its arrears. At the time, Mr. Malpass said the country was making economic progress after years of deep crisis.

The World Bank has provided more than $ 3 billion in aid to Sudan to support agriculture, transport, health care and education, among others.

In a speech to the World Bank last month, the prime minister said the changes in financing “have started to bear fruit” as the economy shows signs of stabilizing. Now it’s in danger again.

The AU tweeted that while welcoming the release of the prime minister, who was arrested on Monday, Sudan will remain suspended from its activities until civilian government is restored.

Meanwhile, the street protests lasted for a third day, with at least 10 people killed after soldiers opened fire on crowds. Soldiers reportedly went door to door in Khartoum to arrest local protest organizers.

Unions representing doctors and oil workers say they are joining the protests, as are staff from the Sudanese Banks Association.

“We firmly oppose any military action and any form of dictatorship,” association spokesperson Abdul Rashid Khalifa told the BBC.

The agreement between civilian and military leaders was signed in 2019 after the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir. Power sharing was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy, but has proven to be fragile with a number of previous coup attempts, the last a little over a month ago.

Analysis framed by Anne Soy, senior Africa correspondent

Sudan’s economy has long been in dire straits, and ordinary people are likely to experience more pain.

The shortage of bread and soaring commodity prices led to mass protests and the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir two years ago.

During his reign, Sudan became an outcast in the West. The civilian government that took office after his ouster sought to rebuild international relations to secure funding. Much is being lost, threatening to derail Sudan’s economic recovery.

It has been suggested that the coup leaders have the backing of some Arab League states. But their room for maneuver is shrinking as international pressure increases.

The United States has said it is in talks with the Gulf states over the situation in Sudan, while the African Union’s decision to suspend its membership increases the isolation of the generals.