Coup in Sudan: thousands take to the streets for new protests

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sudan to protest a military coup and demand the return of a government led by civilians.

Protesters in the capital Khartoum and other cities said ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok must be immediately reinstated.

Three people were shot dead by security forces in Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman, doctors said.

Coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved the civilian regime and arrested political leaders earlier this week.

The general, who also called for a state of emergency, said his actions were justified to avoid “civil war” and stop internal political struggles.

The military takeover drew broad international condemnation.

On Saturday, protesters in Khartoum were seen parading with Sudanese flags and chanting “No to military rule!”

“People here are very peaceful. These protests will continue to be peaceful even in the face of weapons,” Shaheen al Shaheef, member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told the BBC.

“However, we are aware of the current situation of [Gen] Burhan – he lost all his support. It really is one person’s coup, there is nothing, no one else to back it up. “

Saturday’s nationwide protests aimed to get a million people to demonstrate against Monday’s coup.

Sudan’s Central Medical Committee said three protesters died after being shot dead in Omdurman.

The Sudanese Interior Ministry denied in a statement that the forces used live ammunition and accused some protesters of attacking police.

More than 10 protesters are believed to have died in clashes with security forces this week.

Sudanese authorities have cut the internet and other communications, while imposing restrictions on movement.

Until Monday’s coup, civilian and military leaders were in a difficult power-sharing deal since the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The deal was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy, but it has proven fragile with a number of previous coup attempts, the last a little over a month ago.

General Burhan, who headed the power-sharing council, said Sudan remains committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections slated for July 2023.