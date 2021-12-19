Coup in Sudan: Thousands demonstrate on anniversary of uprising

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters in Khartoum

Across Sudan, people have joined mass protests against the military takeover, as they mark the third anniversary of a popular uprising.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the capital Khartoum, where security forces responded with tear gas.

The 2019 protests led to the overthrow of Sudan’s longtime authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir.

Civilian and military leaders then struck a difficult power-sharing deal, until the October coup.

Last month, the deposed Prime Minister of the country Abdalla Hamdok has been reinstated, after having been placed under house arrest during the seizure of military power.

But the move failed to stop protests across the country, where protesters called for all-civilian political leadership.

On Sunday, demonstrators marched towards the presidential palace in Khartoum, which houses the coup leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chanting: “The people are stronger and retirement is impossible.

They also called for the “downfall” of General Burhan.

“Any form of coup d’etat is rejected, even with Hamdok’s return to government. Our revolution, the glorious revolution of December, is for the good of a civil institution and full civil authority, not for the good. individuals, “a protester told AFP. Press Agency.

Demonstrations also took place in several other cities across the country.

Images showed protesters waving the Sudanese flag and others carrying pictures of those killed in the uprising and protests since the coup.

At least 45 people have been killed in the crackdown on protesters since the October takeover, according to the Independent Committee of Physicians.

Under the power-sharing agreement reached in 2019, General Burhan was to step down as head of state and hand over to a civilian last month.

He defended the coup, saying the military acted to prevent a civil war that threatened to erupt because political groups incited civilians to stand up against security forces.

He says Sudan is still in the process of transitioning to civilian rule, with elections slated for July 2023.

Under the deal struck with Hamdok last month, the reinstated prime minister will head a cabinet of technocrats until the elections are held. But it is not clear how much power the new civilian government will have, as it will be subject to military oversight.

Protesters do not trust the military and have rejected any sort of power-sharing arrangement.

“I am here because I completely reject this political agreement as a whole because it does not represent the people,” said a man participating in the Khartoum protest.