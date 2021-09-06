Coup in Guinea: soldiers seek to tighten their grip after ousting Alpha Condé

President Alpha Condé was captured on Sunday

A group of soldiers who ousted Guinean President Alpha Condé from power on Sunday ordered the country’s government to attend a mandatory meeting on Monday.

Those who refuse to attend the 11:00 GMT meeting will be considered rebels, a state television statement said.

President Condé remains in detention, but his fate is unclear.

The UN, the African Union and the regional body Ecowas condemned the coup and called for a return to civilian rule.

“I strongly condemn any seizure of power by the government by force of guns and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Condé,“tweeted UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The soldiers announced the dissolution of the constitution, the closing of the borders and a national curfew.

In a program that aired on state television on Sunday night, they said regional governors had been replaced by military commanders and the ousted 83-year-old president was safe but in custody.

The country’s special forces chief Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said his soldiers took power because they wanted to end widespread corruption and mismanagement.

President Condé was re-elected to a controversial third term amid violent protests last year.

The veteran opposition leader was first elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic handover. Despite overseeing some economic progress, he has since been accused of presiding over many human rights violations and harassment of its detractors.