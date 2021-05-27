Coup d’état in Mali: Col Goïta takes power – again

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), president of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of Peoples) welcomes guests during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Mali in Bamako, September 22, 2020

For the second time in 10 months, Colonel Assimi Goïta took power in Mali, arresting transitional president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane after accusing them of failing in their duties and of attempting to sabotage the democratic transition of the West African state.

He also led the coup that ousted elected head of state Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18 last year.

But the 2020 coup was widely praised by the public and opposition politicians who had become enraged by Mr. Keïta’s weak leadership and tolerance for corruption.

It took weeks of negotiations before the conditions for a transition to democratic rule were finally agreed between the putschists and mediators from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the regional bloc to which Mali belongs.

Col Goïta was installed as transitional vice-president – a recognition of the still powerful influence of the army. An 18-month deadline has been agreed for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mali is one of the largest countries in Africa

But solving the enigma posed by this latest military intervention – which began when soldiers arrested Mr. Ndaw and Mr. Ouane on Monday – could prove a little more embarrassing for Ecowas, whose chief mediator, the former president. Nigerian Goodluck Jonathan, is in Mali to resolve the crisis.

There is much less time. Elections are scheduled in nine months, and much-needed constitutional changes have yet to be approved, legislated by the appointed transitional assembly or approved by the public in a referendum.

And the atmosphere in the streets is different. Last year, the public was disappointed with Mr. Keïta and hungry for change. But there is no such popular animosity towards Mr. Ouane, who only fulfills an interim role. Civil society groups condemned the latest coup.

Threat of sanctions

Moreover, regional and international confidence in Col Goïta has been shattered by the events of this week – which have been the subject of fierce condemnation, with the European Union (EU) already threatening sanctions.

The agreement negotiated last year between the military and Ecowas was based on an understanding that, although the influence of the military is tacitly recognized by the appointment of soldiers to several key positions, the transition would be led by civilians, although by Mr. Ndaw, a former minister and retired officer.

Mali has started to move forward. There were still serious problems – hardly a surprise in a country struggling to contain jihadist attacks in the far north and negotiate local deals to end intercommunal violence between farming and pastoralist communities in its central regions.

Mali is one of the main cotton producers

There were complaints about the performance of the transitional government, while opposition political parties felt marginalized.

However, Mr. Ouane drew up an ambitious program of planned reforms aimed at preparing the restoration of a normally functioning democratic system.

He began to address issues – such as decentralization – which had often been overlooked by Mr. Keïta.

The action sometimes lacked words. But there was a sense of method and direction; on the contrary, in the opinion of some skeptics, the Prime Minister’s plans for what could be achieved during the transition were too ambitious.

Yet now all of this has been called into question. Confidence in Col Goïta’s commitment to the transition to free elections – already shaken by rumors that he might have his own electoral ambitions – has been severely damaged.

For the second time in less than a year, Malian government leaders have been taken into custody in Kati barracks, the garrison town just across the hills from Bamako.

Foreign troops help Malian army fight Islamist militants

It is almost as if the bar for military intervention has gradually been lowered.

In March 2012, disgruntled mutineers seized power after a wave of fury over the feeling that ordinary soldiers had been left alone to suffer and die in the face of jihadist attacks in the Sahara Desert, while the hierarchy was safe in Kati and Bamako.

This putsch was also resolved by negotiations which resulted in the establishment of a fragile interim civilian administration.

Last year, the grueling pressure of the now long-standing conflict with the jihadists played a role. But the frustration with Mr. Keïta was a bigger factor, with mass demonstrations in the streets of the capital, Bamako.

This time, the military grievance is the dismissal of two former coup leaders from ministerial posts and their replacement by senior establishment officers.

The army, or at least those around the Goïta pass, seem more and more assertive in their supposed right to set the conditions of the transition to protect their own interests, political and economic.

“ The fight against the jihadists risks being undermined ”

And so, for the second time in less than a year, Mr. Jonathan finds himself in the Malian capital, trying to convince the men in military fatigues that power must be restored to civilians – and trying to make them understand why governments West Africans, and the international community, will not be ready to recognize a putchist regime.

And if this argument cannot be won, then what happens?

General economic sanctions against Mali would cause serious suffering to the population and serious disruption in an economy already affected by the long-standing security crisis and the pandemic.

However, would targeted sanctions targeting a few coup plotters really have much effect?

In addition, if Mali is ruled by a regime that is not internationally recognized as legitimate, this could seriously hamper collaboration between the Malian army and the French and European military forces now deployed in the country in operations against the jihadists. .

Mr Jonathan knows that Ecowas enjoys the full support of the African Union, the EU, the US and the UN, but he has tough judgments to make in his efforts to resolve the crisis.

Action that appears punitive against Mali as a whole could allow the military to arouse nationalistic sentiments and portray Ecowas as outside bullies.

But a retreat that appears to concede to Col Goïta will only confirm military control of the transition and potentially undermine hopes for a credible democratic electoral process early next year.

It will take skilled diplomacy to find a way out that saves the face of this week’s conundrum, a solution that accommodates military pressures while somehow saving the political transition and the way back to a meaningful constitutional democratic regime.