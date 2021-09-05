Coup attempt in Guinea: soldiers claim to seize power from Alpha Condé

The fate of Guinean President Alpha Condé is unclear after an unverified video showed him surrounded by soldiers, who said they had taken power.

They appeared on national television claiming to have dissolved the government.

However, the Defense Ministry said the takeover attempt was foiled by the presidential guard.

This follows hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the African Union condemned the apparent coup and demanded the immediate release of President Condé.

Guinea, a country in West Africa, is rich in natural resources, but years of unrest and mismanagement make it one of the poorest countries in the world.

The televised speech featured nine anonymous soldiers, several of them draped in the red, gold and green national flag, who said they had taken over due to widespread corruption, mismanagement and poverty.

Calling themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development, they said the constitution had been dissolved and there would be consultations to create a new, more inclusive one.

Numerous reports indicate that the coup was carried out by an elite unit led by a former French legionnaire, Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya.

In a video, which the BBC could not verify, soldiers ask President Condé, 83, to confirm that he is unharmed, but he refuses to respond.

Sitting barefoot on a sofa, wearing jeans and a printed shirt, he has no visible injuries. Its current whereabouts are unknown.

The coup perpetrators said all land and air borders had been closed for a week.

However, according to the Defense Ministry, forces loyal to the president “contained the threat and pushed back the group of attackers.”

Previously, the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum Peninsula, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been cordoned off while scores of soldiers, some heavily armed, were stationed around the palace, a military source told Reuters news agency.

According to unconfirmed information, three soldiers were killed.

Following the news, opposition supporters and activists took to the streets to celebrate.

“We are here to show our joy because we have suffered a lot over time,” said Abdoulaye Oumou Sow. “We have been very patient.”

Analysis box by Mayeni Jones, correspondent in Nigeria

In their television announcement, the so-called National Committee for Reconciliation and Development did everything they could.

For those frustrated with last year’s constitutional change that allowed President Alpha Condé to run for a third term, the news that the constitution would now be dropped and replaced in consultation with the public has been warmly welcomed.

Already, crowds of opposition supporters and activists are taking to the streets of Conakry to celebrate.

But military juntas are notoriously fickle. Without someone to hold them to account, there is no guarantee that they will keep their promises.

There are also those who fear that this latest coup may be further proof of a gradual degradation of democratic values ​​in the region.

This is the fourth coup attempt in West Africa in just over a year. There have been two military takeovers in Mali and one failed attempt in Niger since August 2020.

Contested constitutional amendments in Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire, a region that had been celebrated for a number of peaceful power transitions in the 1990s and early 2000s, appear to be regressing.

Ultimately, those who will pay the price for the erosion of democratic institutions are ordinary West Africans, left without the protections these institutions were meant to provide.

Due to the unrest, Guinea’s World Cup soccer qualifier against Morocco at home on September 6 has been postponed. Football body FIFA said the decision was made to “ensure the safety and security of all players and protect all match officials “.

The Moroccan team is trapped in Guinea following the coup and is said to be waiting for permission from their embassy to go to the airport.

President Condé was re-elected to a controversial third term amid violent protests last year.

The veteran opposition leader was first elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic handover. Despite overseeing some economic progress, he has since been accused of presiding over many human rights violations and harassment of its detractors.