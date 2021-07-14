Coup and COVID fueling ‘perfect storm’ in Myanmar, UN expert warns

In one declaration, Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said “emergency” aid for Myanmar was desperately needed to save lives.

“The best attainable standard of health is one of the basic rights of every human being and this right is denied to most people in Myanmar. The international community must act.

He reiterated his call last week for a Emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar, to deliver emergency humanitarian assistance to the country, amid reports of severe shortages of life-saving medical supplies and oxygen.

Vaccination and screening capacity across Myanmar is also very limited. Of those tested, 26% tested positive, Andrews said last Wednesday, warning that the country was “at serious risk of becoming a COVID-19[female[feminine Super Spreader State», Impacting countless people inside and outside its borders.

“The junta lacks capacity, legitimacy”

In particular, Mr. Andrews pointed out that the junta “lacks the resources, the capacities and the legitimacy” to control the crisis.

“The crisis in Myanmar is particularly deadly due to widespread distrust of the military junta,” he said, calling on the international community to help facilitate a politically neutral body to coordinate a COVID response that includes a vaccination program “That the people of Myanmar will trust”.

“Member States, international organizations, regional bodies and non-governmental organizations that are willing and able to provide much needed assistance must do so. before countless numbers perish and Myanmar becomes a super spreader of this deadly virus ”, underlined the expert.

Detention could become a “death sentence”

The Special Rapporteur also expressed concern at the situation of vulnerable communities in Myanmar, including prisoners held in overcrowded institutions.

“Myanmar’s prison population, including the thousands of political prisoners who have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, are in grave danger. Prisoners, especially those with underlying ailments, could see their detention become a death sentence, ”he warned.

Almost 6,000 people were arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since the army overthrew the elected government and took power on February 1. In addition, around 900 people, including children, were killed and countless others injured.

“Myanmar the neighbors are well placed help and have a personal interest in doing so, but There’s no time to lose», Urged Mr Andrews,

“Those who have influence over the junta leaders must immediately seek their cooperation. The United Nations and other members of the international community are in a position to provide immediate assistance to address this rapidly deteriorating crisis. “

What is a special rapporteur?

Special rapporteurs are part of the Special procedures of Human Rights Council. Independent of any government or organization, they work on a voluntary basis. They are not UN staff and do not receive a salary.

The mandate of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burma was created by the then Human Rights Commission in 1992. It was expanded in 2014 and 2016.