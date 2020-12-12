World
Countries must declare ‘climate emergency’: UN chief
LONDON: A chef Antonio Guterres on Saturday called on governments to declare a “state of climate emergency” and to keep their promises to cut carbon pollution as they recover from the pandemic.
Speaking at the opening of the Climate ambition summit, held online to mark five years since the Paris climate agreement, Guterres warned that nations’ current commitments were “nowhere near enough” to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“If we don’t change course, we could be heading for a catastrophic temperature rise of over 3.0 degrees this century,” he said.
“That is why today I call on all leaders around the world to declare a state of climate emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is achieved,” he added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Frenchman Emmanuel Macron are among the leaders attending the virtual summit.
More than 75 heads of state are expected to announce new emission reduction targets or show strong intention to help the most vulnerable countries cope with increasingly frequent climate disasters.
The Paris agreement urged nations to limit global warming to “well below” 2 ° C (3.6 ° Farenheit) by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
But progress has stalled even in the face of growing public anger over the state of the planet and a series of scientific reports warning of the dangers of inaction.
The UN says emissions must fall 7.6% per year through 2030 to keep the 1.5 ° C temperature cap in play.
In 2020, as the pandemic brought lockdowns and restrictions on movement, emissions fell a record seven percent, the UN said this week.
Yet Guterres said governments were missing the opportunity to green their economic recovery.
He said G20 countries, responsible for the lion’s share of carbon pollution, were spending 50% more on their bailouts in fossil fuel-related sectors than in low-carbon energy. .
“This is unacceptable. We cannot use these resources to lock up policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt on a broken planet,” he said via video link.
Guterres urged countries that had previously announced net zero targets to keep their promises and accelerate emission reductions in accordance with science.
“Every country, city, financial institution and business must adopt plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 – and start executing them now, including setting clear short-term goals,” he added.
