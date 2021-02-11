World
Countries limit diplomatic relations, weigh on Myanmar sanctions – Times of India
SEOUL: A growing number of Governments Cut diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increase economic pressure on its military following last week’s coup that erased fragile democratic progress in the long-oppressed Southeast Asian country.
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was issuing an executive order that would prevent Myanmar generals from accessing $ 1 billion in assets in the United States and pledged more measures.
The United States was among many Western governments that have lifted most sanctions over the past decade to encourage democratic transition military leaders were taking gradual steps towards civilian rule – changes that proved to be temporary with the ouster of the elected government and the detention of the Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and others.
One of the strongest reactions came from New Zealand, which suspended all high-level military and political contacts with the country and pledged to block any aid that might go to its military government or benefit its leaders. He also banned travel for Myanmar’s new military rulers.
“We do not recognize the legitimacy of the government led by the army and we call on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Tuesday.
In Washington, Biden said his actions were aimed at freezing U.S. assets that benefit Myanmar’s military rulers while maintaining support for healthcare programs, civil society groups and other areas. The United States has already put in place sanctions against some Myanmar military leaders for the killings and persecution of Rohingya Muslims belonging to a minority.
So far there has been no change in the level of US diplomatic representation in Myanmar, where Thomas Vajda continues as Ambassador.
In Brussels, head of EU foreign policy Josep borrell said EU foreign ministers will meet on February 22 to review the 27-nation bloc’s relations with Myanmar and explore ways to increase economic pressure. His options could include sanctions against individuals and companies belonging to the Myanmar military as well as cuts in development assistance.
Since 2014, the EU has granted Myanmar almost 700 million euros ($ 850 million). Borrell said the EU’s special system to grant least-developed countries duty-free and quota-free access to all products except arms and ammunition could also be reassessed.
“We must now develop a robust response to this unacceptable takeover, which reverses 10 years of democratic transition,” he said, adding that the review would examine “how closely we are working with the government and its institutions. from a legal and financial point of view, and the technical perspective, as well as the impact on beneficiaries. ”
The UN Human Rights Council, the body of 47 member states based in Geneva, scheduled a special session on Friday to examine the implications of the Myanmar crisis for human rights.
While the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to convene a special meeting to discuss Myanmar, a member state, it is unclear whether the bloc would come together to take meaningful action.
ASEAN has long operated on the principle of non-interference in each other’s affairs and its decisions are taken by consensus, which means that it would take just one member, possibly Myanmar itself, to block any initiative it considers hostile.
After the coup, Brunei, the current president of ASEAN, issued a statement calling for “the continuation of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar ”.
