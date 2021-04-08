Countries around the world set new records for virus cases and deaths

Nations around the world set new records for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections on Thursday, and the disease has increased even in some countries that have brought the virus under control. In the United States, Michigan averages over 7,000 new cases per day.

Brazil this week became the third country, after the United States and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4000. India reach a summit nearly 127,000 new cases in 24 hours, and Iran set a new coronavirus infection record for the third consecutive day, reporting nearly 22,600 new cases.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to get vaccinated, writing in a tweet: “Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to beat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get the vaccine soon. “

More than 90 million Indian and Indian health workers over the age of 45 have received at least one vaccine, and 11 million of them have received both doses. But that is only a small part of the country’s population – almost 1.4 billion people. In Brazil, less than 3% of 210 million people received both doses, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

South Korea has reported 700 more cases, the highest daily jump since January 5. Health officials were due to announce measures to strengthen social distancing after a meeting on Friday.

In Thailand, which only reported 95 deaths during the pandemic, health officials reported the first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain. The news comes at a time when only 1% of the population has been vaccinated and as Thais prepare to celebrate the traditional Songkran New Year’s holiday next week, usually a time of widespread travel.

This variant is more contagious, and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it is now the most common variant in the United States, it is feared that it could cause infections and make more people sick.

The story continues

Michigan’s number of infections is second in the country behind New York. Michigan also has the highest number of new cases per capita, with one in 203 state residents diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 31 and April 7, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Other states in the Midwest have seen worrying signs in recent days, including a school district in Iowa where 127 students and five staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus or are presumed positive.

In Massachusetts, where the seven-day moving average of daily new cases rose to more than 2,100 new cases per day, the Massachusetts Public Health Association called on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to restore public health measures. The group urged Baker to limit indoor dining capacity and other indoor activities, saying the increase in cases and hospitalizations followed Baker’s decision to loosen those restrictions.

“We are currently in a race between vaccines and variants,” Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the group, said Thursday. “Without these public health measures, even more innocent lives will be needlessly lost.”