Countries are starting to ban travelers from the UK over concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

Countries in Europe and beyond began closing their borders to travelers from the UK on Sunday, and the European Union hosted a crisis management meeting, a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a wholesale lockdown in London and surrounding areas, citing concerns over a new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus.

London stations on Saturday night filled with crowds of people scrambling to leave the city to escape the new restrictions, which went into effect at midnight and effectively quarantined the capital and other parts of the rest of the country, the measures hardest to take since the country’s first lockdown in March.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday called those who pack the trains “clearly irresponsible”. He also said restrictions imposed by Mr Johnson could be in place for months.