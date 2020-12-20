Countries are starting to ban travelers from the UK over concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.
Countries in Europe and beyond began closing their borders to travelers from the UK on Sunday, and the European Union hosted a crisis management meeting, a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a wholesale lockdown in London and surrounding areas, citing concerns over a new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus.
London stations on Saturday night filled with crowds of people scrambling to leave the city to escape the new restrictions, which went into effect at midnight and effectively quarantined the capital and other parts of the rest of the country, the measures hardest to take since the country’s first lockdown in March.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday called those who pack the trains “clearly irresponsible”. He also said restrictions imposed by Mr Johnson could be in place for months.
The first wave of countries to ban travelers from the UK was in Europe. The Netherlands said it would suspend flights from Great Britain from Sunday to January 1, noting that the variant found in England “is believed to spread more easily and quickly”.
Italy has also suspended air travel, and Belgian authorities on Sunday enacted a 24-hour ban on arrivals from the UK by plane or train, which could be extended. Germany is developing regulations restricting travelers from Great Britain as well as travelers from South Africa, where an equally contagious version of the virus has appeared. Austria, Ireland, France and Bulgaria have also announced bans.
Spain has asked the European Union for a coordinated response, and senior officials from the Union’s 27 member states met via video conference on Sunday evening to share their plans. They agreed to decide on any coordinated action at the crisis management meeting, to be held on Monday morning.
Within hours, more countries took action. Iran has suspended flights to Britain for two weeks, Reuters reported. Israel has banned foreign arrivals not only from the UK, according to the Times of Israel, but also from South Africa and Denmark, where a coronavirus mutation that has occurred in mink has been retransmitted to the human population. Turkey has temporarily suspended flights from the three countries, as well as the Netherlands, Reuters said.
Transport officials in England have said they will increase the number of police officers guarding hubs like train stations to ensure only essential journeys are made.
Viral mutations are not uncommon, and UK officials said the variant has been detected in a handful of other countries. And an equally contagious version of the virus has emerged in South Africa, which appears to share some of the mutations seen in the UK variant.
The estimate of greater transmissibility for the British variant is based on modeling and has not been confirmed by laboratory experiments, said Muge Cevik, an infectious disease expert at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. and scientific adviser to the British government.
“Overall, I think we need a little more experimental data,” she said. “We cannot totally exclude the fact that some of this transmissibility data could be linked to human behavior.”