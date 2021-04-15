Countering gender stereotypes in the news media

Credit: Alexander Suhorucov from Pexels.

WASHINGTON DC, April 15 (IPS) – Gender stereotypes in the media have a significant impact on how women and gender minorities are viewed. In turn, this affects their possibilities to participate fully and effectively in public life.

The lack of inclusiveness in the media is one of the reasons for the generalization of gender stereotypes. The recent findings of the Global Media Monitoring Project 2020 show that the news media are far from being an inclusive space for women, for example. The study found that women are subjects or sources in the news only 26% of the time, and that only 31% of experts consulted for TV articles on COVID-19 were women.

To discuss what we can do to counter stereotypes about women and gender minorities in media coverage, NGO CSW65 –– on the civil society side of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women –– convened a panel discussion, moderated by ICFJ President Joyce Barnathan. The panel explored the role of the media in mitigating gender stereotypes and the potential of regulatory frameworks to counter its prevalence in the media.

The panelists were Chiara Adamo, responsible for “Gender equality, human rights and democratic governance” at the European Commission, Motunrayo Alaka, founder of the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism in Nigeria, founding director of Taboom Media Brian Pellot, Colombian Senator and former FARC Commander Victoria sandino, and Melanie Tobal, the founder of Publicitarias.org.

The session was co-facilitated by CFI, Hirondelle Foundation, Unlimited free press, the Global Forum for Media Development, International media support and It looks like a media.

Here are a few things to remember.

Education

Education is the most effective approach to tackling gender stereotypes in the media, the panelists said. The aim is to train the editorial staff so that journalists can consciously get rid of their own prejudices. “A lot of times the media chase after stories because they want to meet a deadline and there isn’t too much time to learn the nuances of the issue,” Alaka said.

Education initiatives should start with the basics, Tobal said, because many people don’t even understand what gender stereotypes are. Many journalists believe that taking gender into account when covering a story and actively trying to challenge the stereotypes that come with it is a trend they can quickly tackle, she added. “They want magic solutions, like a quick checklist or workshop, or quick chat and send,” she said. “But the issues are very complex.”

Pellot’s Taboom Media is working to improve media coverage of LGBTQI + rights. Without training, these topics are often misunderstood and lack of education on LGBTQI + issues can lead to new gender stereotypes. Pellot and his team train journalists in the concepts of informed consent and anonymity, for example, in relation to LGBTQI + people.

“Everyone has met a woman in their life, they know women. But that’s not necessarily true for sexual and gender minorities, ”Pellot said. As such, educating editorial staff on LGBTQI + coverage focuses on learning basic terminology and expanding the definition of gender.

Incentives

Editors and journalists often have little incentive to change the way they incorporate gender perspectives in their reporting. Panelists agreed that these initiatives must come from leadership.

If activists and organizations can make it clear that better coverage of women and gender minorities is essential for sustainability, more newsrooms could seek training and create better incentives for their staff. As Barnathan pointed out, if a medium excludes 50% of its audience, it will struggle to thrive much longer.

Adamo urged media funders to use their power to demand change. For example, the European Commission, of which it is a part, leads the Creative Europe media program support the development, promotion and distribution of European media works. “Over the next seven years, we will ensure that those who apply for Creative Europe funds commit to gender equality in their business strategies,” she said.

Regulations

Regulation is a complex and delicate debate, said Adamo. Regulators must ensure that the various human rights at stake are not in conflict. For example, regulations should not unduly diminish freedom of expression in the name of protecting gender equality.

There are ways of doing it that work, she says. In 2018, the European Commission introduced an audiovisual media directive prohibit broadcast news from containing content inciting hatred or violence for reasons of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, for example.

“Conflict exacerbates stereotypes that lead to violence against women and minorities,” said Sandino. The Colombian senator explained that the regulations are not intended to hamper press freedom, but to establish an inclusive ethical framework. She praised gender quotas in newsrooms as an option, adding that a minimum percentage of women should also be required for positions of responsibility.

Regulations are needed, but they represent a long way to change, Alaka said. These efforts must always be complemented by local, independent and immediate initiatives, such as training.

Argentina-based Tobal suggested the country could link regulation and education by expanding a law in force there that requires training on gender perspective, diversity and violence for state officials. to include the media as well.

Leadership

Sandino sees media ownership as a key part of the fight for change. “In Colombia, there is no female media owner. All conglomerates are managed by men. We need information management, language, breaking down stereotypes and creating space for women, ”she said.

Women leaders must also be equipped to effect positive change, other panelists also noted. “It’s not just that we have more women in space that is important, it’s that the women entering space need to have the right understanding of what they are going to do in space for. do, what power they have and what. they will change, ”Alaka said. “They will program in a different way, they will supervise in a different way, they will staff their staff in a different way. The agenda is just different when they get it. “

Sources

Panelists agreed on the need to diversify sources and cite more women experts on all issues. Often, journalists consult their same sources over and over for convenience. The media, however, can help transform female sources that are not usually consulted into leading experts in their field or on specific stories, Alaka noted.

“The media can make journalists,” she said. By adding women experts to their source lists, journalists can help change the perception of women in society.

Reducing gender stereotypes in the media will not only result in better reporting, it will radiate out into the rest of society. “The advantage of the media is that they go beyond just taking care of themselves. It can also take care of the rest of society, and that is why it is important to make the media good so that we can help the rest of society, ”Alaka said.

This story was originally published by IJNET, International Network of Journalists