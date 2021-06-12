Countdown to Peace Day, UN chief urges: Stand up against hate and take care of the planet

As we strive to heal from COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and reimagine a better future for people and the planet, Secretary General António Guterres introduces this year’s theme: “Recover better for a fair and sustainable world”.

Regardless of ethnicity, location or religion, the virus attacks everyone.

In the face of this common enemy, we must remember that we are not each other’s enemy.

To be able to recover from the ravages of the pandemic, we must make peace with each other.

“Peace is the foundation of this recovery. The global immunization effort cannot move forward in the midst of armed conflict, ”he said. mentionned in his countdown message.

Moving forward

In addition, the senior UN official stressed that we cannot build a sustainable, resilient and peaceful world as long as we are “at war with nature”.

“The world cannot go back to what it was,” he stressed.

The Secretary-General has asserted that COVID recovery efforts provide humanity with an opportunity to transform its relationship with the environment and the entire planet.

“As we count until the International Day of Peace, I call on people around the world to be part of a transformation for peace, standing up against hatred and discrimination, taking care of the planet and showing the global solidarity that is so vital at this time, ”he concluded.

Looking back

The International Day of Peace wasestablishedby the United Nations General Assembly in 1981.

Two decades later, in 2001, the Assembly voted unanimouslydesignatethe Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.