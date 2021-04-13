Could the pandemic cause an “epidemic of loss” of women in science?

Like many women during the pandemic, Alisa Stephens found working from home to be a series of exhausting challenges.

Dr. Stephens is a biostatistician at the University of Pennsylvania, and the technical and detail-oriented nature of her work requires long, uninterrupted thought. Finding the time and mental space for this work with two young children at home turned out to be an impossibility.

“This first month has been really difficult,” she recalls of the lockdown. Her granddaughter’s daycare was closed and her 5-year-old was at home rather than at school. With their nanny unable to come home, Dr Stephens looked after his children all day and worked late at night. In the fall, when her daughter was due to start kindergarten, schools did not reopen.

Things calmed down once the family could safely bring in a nanny, but there was still little time for the deep thinking that Dr Stephens relied on every morning for his job. Over time, she adjusted her expectations of herself.