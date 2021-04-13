Could the pandemic cause an “epidemic of loss” of women in science?
Like many women during the pandemic, Alisa Stephens found working from home to be a series of exhausting challenges.
Dr. Stephens is a biostatistician at the University of Pennsylvania, and the technical and detail-oriented nature of her work requires long, uninterrupted thought. Finding the time and mental space for this work with two young children at home turned out to be an impossibility.
“This first month has been really difficult,” she recalls of the lockdown. Her granddaughter’s daycare was closed and her 5-year-old was at home rather than at school. With their nanny unable to come home, Dr Stephens looked after his children all day and worked late at night. In the fall, when her daughter was due to start kindergarten, schools did not reopen.
Things calmed down once the family could safely bring in a nanny, but there was still little time for the deep thinking that Dr Stephens relied on every morning for his job. Over time, she adjusted her expectations of herself.
“Maybe I’m 80 percent versus 100 percent, but I can get things 80 percent to some extent,” she says. “It’s not great, it’s not my best, but it’s good enough for now.”
Dr Stephens is in good company. Many studies to have find this women to have published less articles, LED fewer clinical trials and received less recognition for their expertise during the pandemic.
Add to this the emotional upheaval and stress of the pandemic, protests against structural racism, concerns for children’s mental health and education, and the lack of time think or work, and an already unbearable situation becomes unbearable.
“The confluence of all of these factors creates this perfect storm. People are at their breaking point, ”said Michelle Cardel, obesity researcher at the University of Florida. “My big fear is that we have a secondary epidemic of loss, especially among women entering STEM careers.”
Women scientists were fight even before the pandemic. It was not unusual for them to hear that women weren’t as smart as men, or that a successful woman must have received a document along the way, said Daniela Witten, biostatistician at the University of Washington in Seattle. Some things change, she says, but only with great effort and at an icy pace.
The career ladder is particularly steep for mothers. Even during maternity leave, they have to keep up with lab work, teaching requirements, publications, and graduate student mentoring. When they return to work, most do not have affordable child care.
Women academics often have little recourse when faced with discrimination. Their institutions sometimes lack the human resource structures common in the business world.
The road is even harder for scientists of color like Dr Stephens, who encounter other biases in the workplace – in daily reactions, professional criticism or promotions – and now have to deal with it. disproportionate impact of the pandemic on black and Latin communities.
Dr Stephens said a close friend, also a black scientist, had five family members who had contracted Covid-19.
The year has been a ‘hiatus’ for everyone, Dr Stephens added, and universities should find a way to help scientists end the pandemic – perhaps by adding an extra year to the time. is allocated to them to earn their mandate.
Others have said that while the extra time for tenure can help, it will be far from enough.
“It’s kind of like drowning, and the university tells you, ‘Don’t worry if it takes you another year to get back to shore,’” Dr Witten said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, that’s no use. I need a flotation device. ”
Frustration is compounded by outdated notions of how to help women in science. But social media has allowed women to share some of those concerns and find allies to organize and speak out against injustice when they see it, said Jessica Hamerman, an immunologist at the Benaroya Research Institute in Seattle. “People are much less likely to sit still and listen to biased statements that affect them.”
In November, for example, a controversy study on Women Scientists was published in the influential journal Nature Communications, suggesting that having female mentors would hamper the careers of young scientists and recommending that young women seek out men to help them instead.
The response has been intense and ruthless.
Hundreds of scientists, men and women, have renounced the document’s flawed methods and conclusions, saying it reinforces outdated stereotypes and neglects to account for structural biases in academia.
“The newspaper’s advice was fundamentally similar to what your grandmother might have given you 50 years ago: find yourself a man who will take care of you, and you will be fine,” said Dr Cardel.
Nearly 7,600 scientists signed a petition calling on the newspaper to withdraw the article – which it did on December 21.
The study came at a time when many female scientists were already worried about the effect of the pandemic on their careers, and were already on the cutting edge and angry with a system that offered them little support.
“It’s been an incredibly difficult time to be a woman scientist,” said Leslie Vosshall, neuroscientist at Rockefeller University in New York. “We’re already in the field, we’re already on our knees – and then the newspaper comes and pushes us to say, ‘We have the solution, let’s move from graduate students to a senior man.'”
Some people on Twitter suggested the Nature Communications article was taken down because a “feminist mob” demanded it, but in fact the document was “a data trash fire,” Dr Vosshall said. .
The study was based on flawed assumptions and statistical analysis, according to several statisticians. (The authors of the article declined to comment.)
Dr Vosshall said she felt compelled to push back because the paper was ‘dangerous’. Department heads and deans of medical schools have reportedly used the research to orient graduate students to male mentors and roll back any progress in making science fairer, she said, “The older I get, the older I get. I have a window into how this profession really works. “
She applied some of her wisdom to invoke change at Rockefeller University, one of the nation’s oldest research institutions.
A few years ago, Rockefeller University invited news anchor Rachel Maddow to present a prestigious award. As she entered the auditorium, Ms Maddow pointed to a wall adorned with photos of Lasker Prize and Nobel Prize winners – all male – affiliated with the university. At least four women from the university had also won prestigious awards, but their photographs were not on display.
“What’s up with the guys wall?” Mrs. Maddow asked. And Dr Vosshall, who had crossed the wall a thousand times, suddenly saw it differently. She realized that it sent the wrong message, overtly or not, to all the high school, undergraduate and graduate students who regularly passed it.
“Once you notice a guy wall, you see them everywhere,” she says. “They are in every auditorium, every hallway, every departmental office, every conference room.”
Rockefeller University finally agreed to replace the display with one more representative of the institution’s history. The photos were taken on November 11, Dr Vosshall announced on Twitter, and will be replaced with a more inclusive set.
The departments of Yale University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have also reconsidered their guy walls, Said Dr Vosshall. “Some traditions should not be carried on.”
