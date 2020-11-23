Could the financial sector hold the key to ending deforestation?

Despite the global commitments of a growing number of governments, businesses and financial institutions, the money and effort spent on damaging development far outweighs efforts to support sustainable livelihoods. As a global community, we have failed to curb the weight of unsustainable economic development. Credit: United Nations

OXFORD, UK, 23 November (IPS) – At the start of 2020, it was hoped that it would be a ‘super year for nature’. It was not the case. Tropical forests, so crucial to biodiversity, the climate and the indigenous communities that live there, have continued to be destroyed at an alarming rate. In fact, despite the shutdown of much of the global economy, rates of deforestation around the world have increased since last year.

The market forces driving deforestation are deeply embedded in the global trading system. The expansion of agriculture for products such as soybeans and palm oil accounts for two-thirds of the global problem. And forests are also being cleared to make way for mining and for infrastructure to connect once remote regions to the global markets they supply.

Coal mining is estimated to affect 1.74 million hectares of forests in Indonesia alone, with 9% of the country’s remaining forests threatened by permits for new mines. And the threat to forests from road construction is significant, with 25 million kilometers of roads likely to be built by 2050, mostly in developing countries.

At the base of these industries, there is over a trillion dollars annually in funding from financial institutions around the world. This investment and these loans are the fuel that keeps deforestation fires lit.

Six years ago, governments, businesses and civil society signed the New York Declaration on Forests, setting the goal of ending global deforestation by 2030. Each year, a independent civil society network led by Climate Focus and including Global Canopy, provides an assessment of progress. This year, it focuses on the NYDF’s goals of reducing deforestation from mining and infrastructure by 2020 (Goal 3), and supporting alternatives to deforestation for livelihood needs (Goal 4). .

the results are an urgent wake-up call. The threat to forests around the world from these activities is increasing, and indigenous people and local communities continue to bear a devastating cost.

But the report also highlights the opportunities for progress. A growing number of governments are grappling with this problem and some companies are realizing the risks of inaction. The same goes for the financial sector, which could become an engine of transformational change.

The financing opportunity

It must be admitted that financial institutions do not have an excellent track record on these issues. Global Canopy Annual Forest 500 review of the most influential financial institutions in agricultural and forestry supply chains at risk has consistently found that the majority do not publicly recognize the need to engage on the issue of deforestation.

Even fewer publish clear information on how they will manage the deforestation risks identified in their portfolios, and none of the 150 financial institutions assessed in 2019 had policies on all relevant human rights issues. As a result, investments and loans have largely continued to flow to businesses related to land grabbing and deforestation.

Almost 87% of the indigenous territories of the Amazon are recognized by Brazilian law, but government concessions for mining and oil extraction cover nearly 24% of the recognized territories. This violation of community rights is ignored by the companies concerned and the financial institutions that finance them.

Still, there are signs of change. In June of this year, a group of 29 investors called for meetings with the Brazilian government over concerns over the fires raging in the Amazon. Some, including BlackRock, have said they will engage with the companies they finance on deforestation risks. And some have gone further, with Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Rabobank divest from Indonesian food giant Indofood following concerns about deforestation linked to palm oil and Nordea Asset Management abandoned investments in the Brazilian meat giant, JBS.

There is also support for the Equator Principles, which provide a framework for banks and investors to assess and manage social and environmental risks in project finance. Companies in the mining and extractive sectors are among 110 financial institutions to register, although reporting on implementation is voluntary and patchy.

It is also increasingly recognized that Loss of biodiversity represents a risk for investments. More than 30 financial institutions have joined a informal working group to develop a Nature-Related Disclosure Working Group (TNFD), aimed at helping financial institutions divert funding from destructive activities such as deforestation. Some in the sector are developing new impact investing products designed to support poverty reduction and sustainable development.

And there are also signs of a shift in development banks – the funding of which plays such a critical role in so many development projects in the Global South. This month, public development banks around the world a joint declaration at support the transformation of the global economy and societies towards sustainable and resilient development .

No silver bullets

It is of course one thing to recognize the problem and another to solve it. Transforming the financial sector so that money is moved from mining or agricultural projects linked to deforestation, and invested in sustainable alternatives that benefit local communities is a huge challenge – made all the more difficult by the engulfing lack of transparency. currently these sectors.

Because while the banks and investors financing deforestation activities are too often invisible to local communities and indigenous groups on the ground, these communities and the impacts of financial investments on their lands and livelihoods are also invisible or ignored.

But these links are increasingly highlighted and new tools and technologies bring a new level of transparency and accountability. New Finance route This tool is a prime example, it maps deforestation risks for investors related to Brazilian soybeans and beef and Indonesian palm oil, and aims to expand coverage to include half of the main forest risk products of here next year. Opening a new era of radical transparency could be the key to moving beyond recognition and finding real solutions.

Increased transparency leads to greater accountability, creating an opportunity for local communities to identify the financial institutions involved, and reputational risk for financial institutions related to violations of land rights.

Popular movements can play an important role in demanding accountability from companies and financial institutions involved where land rights are affected. Campaigns can raise awareness among the general public, creating a reputational risk for the businesses involved and the financial institutions that fund them. Campaigners have targeted BlackRock for its investments in JBS, for example, pushing for more investor action.

Governments in consuming countries are also increasingly seeking to reduce their exposure to deforestation in imported products, with the European Union and the United Kingdom proposing mandatory due diligence for companies, demanding much greater transparency on the part of all parties involved. These measures should be strengthened to include human rights due diligence.

A global problem

We are all involved in tropical deforestation – as consumers, as pension fund holders, as citizens. In the North, economies depend on raw materials produced in developing and emerging economies, made possible by production practices linked to deforestation.

Despite the global commitments of a growing number of governments, businesses and financial institutions, the money and effort spent on damaging development far outweighs efforts to support sustainable livelihoods. As a global community, we have failed to curb the weight of unsustainable economic development.

To meet the NYDF’s goal of ending deforestation by 2030, as well as the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, this must urgently change, and the financial sector is crucial to achieve this.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram