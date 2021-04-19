Could a Green Party chancellor lead Germany?

Berlin, Germany – The German Green Party has announced that its co-leader, Annalena Baerbock, will be its candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor ahead of the September elections.

“Now begins a new chapter for our party, and if we do it right, for our country,” she told reporters on Monday.

Baerbock called for a political renewal that will respond to the challenges posed by global warming and bring prosperity to all Germans, from poor one-parent families to industrial workers.

“Climate protection is the task of our time. The task of our generation, ”she added.

His candidacy comes at a time when concerns about climate change, frustration over the government’s response to the pandemic and fatigue after 15 years of Tory rule have propelled the Greens into real decision-makers once the votes were counted later this year. year.

But the Party’s ambitions are even higher.

As she bites the heels of Merkel’s panicked Christian Democratic Union in opinion polls, many wonder: Could a Green Chancellor lead the world’s fourth-largest economy?

Baerbock’s green activism began at a young age, when she joined her parents in protesting the dumping of nuclear waste in her home state of Lower Saxony.

A former trampolinist, she studied law before working in an MEP’s office in Brussels and then moving to the East German coal state of Brandenburg.

There she quickly rose through the ranks, establishing a reputation for quick-witted climate policy and a confident media performer.

She became state president at 28 and a member of parliament at 33.

In 2018, she was elected co-leader of the party alongside Robert Habeck, former deputy prime minister of Schleswig-Holstein, one of Germany’s smallest states, and author of several children’s books.

Opponents criticized Baerbock’s inexperience, questioning whether someone with no government experience could be suitable for Germany’s top post.

“Three years as party leader, deputy and [being] the mother of young children toughens you up pretty well, ”she replied.

Unlike the civil war that ravaged Merkel’s CDU – and her Bavarian sister party, the CSU – over who will succeed Merkel, Baerbock and Habeck seem to have enjoyed a relationship of camaraderie.

Under their joint leadership, the party has emerged as a model of calm professionalism; common outbreaks between the “realist” and “fundamentalist” factions of the party have been mitigated.

“Since the two presidents were elected, there is no fight within the Green Party. They are unified, demonstrating harmony. They want to take power: that’s the most important thing and so he’s stopped fighting between the wings, ”said Ansgar Graw, author of The Greens in Power: A Critical Assessment.

Radical past

Founded by environmental activists in the 1980s, the Greens have gradually moved away from their radical and hippie origins.

The party’s only stint in the federal government was as a junior partner of Gerhard Schröder’s SPD in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During this period, despite the divisions, he ultimately supported the Chancellor’s support NATO’s intervention in Kosovo, as well as its social assistance liberalization reforms.

The party won its first state in 2011, after the Fukushima crisis pushed public discontent with nuclear power to its peak. The Greens stormed the ballot box in the former heart of the CDU Baden-Württemberg, since led by the centrist leader of the Greens Winfried Kretschmann.

“On the whole, the party is now part of the fabric of German society. They appeal not only to their traditional left-wing libertarian base, but also to centrist voters who care about the environment and weary Christian Democrats, ”said Kai Arzhaimer, political scientist at the University of Mainz.

The party’s draft election manifesto paints a picture of a bold transformation, centered on achieving the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It is committed to making all cars emission-free by 2030, advancing the phase-out of coal combustion in Germany, increasing carbon taxes and boosting investment in green technologies.

The party also proposes to lift the “debt brake”, a constitutional amendment introduced by the CDU and the SPD that severely limits the government’s ability to borrow to finance spending, and which has been temporarily set aside to cope. to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If these rules are too strict, make no economic sense and prevent what is politically required, they must be changed,” Habeck told the conservative FAZ newspaper earlier this year.

“The debt brake should be supplemented by a rule in favor of public investment.”

On foreign policy, the party has said it will balance economic and human rights commitments and offers a more interventionist approach than Merkel’s leadership, which has prioritized continued access to markets for export.

He has been more critical of China and Russia than the CDU and opposes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Although he has abandoned old objections to NATO membership, he wants to end his “nuclear sharing agreement”, under which a number of US nuclear weapons are still stored on German soil.

Electoral chances

In the German system of proportional representation, parties generally do not win entirely but govern by coalition building and consensus.

The latest Forsa poll, released on Wednesday, places the CDU / CSU at 27% and the Greens at 23%.

The popularity of the CDU / CSU has weakened due to the late vaccination campaign and a series of resignations linked to a corruption scandal over the purchase of PPE.

But the Conservatives are still in the lead, the Greens being potential junior coalition partners.

This prospect falls far short of pleasing much of the Greens’ base, who would prefer a so-called traffic light coalition with the center-left SDP and neoliberal FDP, which are at 15% and 9% respectively.

A socialist alliance with the SDP and the Left Party, at eight percent, remains another possibility, even more distant.

The announcement this month that Kretschmann would renew his pro-business coalition with the CDU in Baden-Württemberg, home of Mercedes Benz and Porsche, has sparked consternation among younger and left-wing members.

Sarah Heim, spokesperson for Green Youth in the Southwest State, is proud of the achievements in solar energy advancement and public transport expansion, but laments the influence of the Conservatives, who, according to her, have reneged on the agreements and hampered her climate program.

“If we end up in a government with the conservatives [in a national government], then that could get frustrating because there is always the possibility for conservative ministries to block progress that green ministries would work on, ”she told Al Jazeera.

The ban feast

Green politicians recognize the party has a history of outperforming polls, and questions remain as to whether they can overcome comfortable middle-class skepticism at the polls in September.

In some quarters, particularly in the conservative press, the party has earned the nickname the “ban party,” a blow to its perceived penchants as a nanny state to regulate cars, travel and eating habits.

“The Greens are still a party of regulations, bans, rules and permits, and they haven’t overcome that image,” Graw said. “It’s in their genes to regulate a lot of things in Germany.”

There is also the question of managerial competence.

Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, contenders for the CDU and CSU candidacy, have years of experience leading Germany’s two most populous states.

“If you compared them to the prime ministers of Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia, people would end up asking, ‘Do Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck have enough experience to sit at the negotiating table in the years coming up with President XI, President Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with Mr Erdogan, and will he deal with them successfully? Graw told Al Jazeera.

But long-term trends are in favor of the Greens.

Social surveys have shown that Germans are increasingly educated, tolerant and concerned about climatic disasters.

“The Greens are the biggest beneficiaries of these developments,” Arzheimer said.