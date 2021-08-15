Côte d’Ivoire records first Ebola case in 25 years

The health minister said an 18-year-old woman who traveled to Abidjan from neighboring Guinea tested positive for Ebola.

Côte d’Ivoire recorded its first case of Ebola hemorrhagic virus in 25 years, according to the country’s Minister of Health.

Pierre N’Gou Dimba told national television on Saturday that officials confirmed the case after testing samples from an 18-year-old woman who had traveled from neighboring Guinea.

“This is an isolated and imported case,” he said, adding that the patient was currently being treated in intensive care in Abidjan, the commercial capital.

In a separate statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was the first Ebola infection in Côte d’Ivoire since 1994.

“This came after the Institut Pasteur in Côte d’Ivoire confirmed the Ebola virus disease in samples taken from a patient, who was hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after arriving from Guinea,” said WHO said in the statement.

WHO said initial investigations revealed the patient traveled to Côte d’Ivoire by road and arrived in Abidjan on August 12.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital after having a fever and is currently receiving treatment,” he said.

Guinea – the site of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, the deadliest on record – experienced an Ebola outbreak four months earlier this year that was declared over on June 19.

Guinea also confirmed earlier this week a first case of the Marburg virus in West Africa. Marburg virus disease is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola.

Transmission of both diseases occurs through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissues, while symptoms include headache, vomiting blood, muscle pain, and bleeding.

WHO said there was no indication the current case in Côte d’Ivoire was linked to the outbreak in Guinea earlier this year. He said further investigation and genomic sequencing would identify the strain and determine if there was a connection.

“It is extremely worrying that this epidemic has been declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than 4 million inhabitants,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in the statement.

“However, much of the global expertise in the fight against Ebola is found here on the continent and Côte d’Ivoire can take advantage of this experience and accelerate the response,” she said.

WHO said it was helping coordinate a cross-border response, which included the transfer of 5,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine from Guinea to Côte d’Ivoire.