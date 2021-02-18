Corporate SDG reports: challenges and opportunities

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, February 18 (IPS) – Camila Corradi Bracco has been responsible for content development and program delivery at the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) * Since the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016 , the role of the private sector in achieving the 2030 Agenda has been widely recognized, as reflected in SDG 12. Yet to assess how companies are actually contributing to these global goals, we need greater transparency on their impacts.

Over the past four years, the GRI has championed the participation of companies in measuring their performance on the SDGs. As we turn to the Decade of action necessary to achieve the SDGs, it is clear that further progress will be needed, including doing more to increase private sector contributions.

Progress so far

At the end of 2020, a period of four years Action platform for reporting on the SDGs, GRI and the United Nations Global Compact, concluded. This included a Corporate action group (CAG) which connected business representatives in a peer learning platform, which successfully helped businesses define and improve their SDG reporting.

Research on ACG participants revealed:

1. More clarity on how to engage with the SDGs from a business perspective 2. Improved how they measure SDG performance 3. Better prioritization of the most relevant SDGs 4. More integration SDGs in business decision-making processes

However, the results also indicate that many companies continue to face challenges in understanding and disclosing their contributions to the SDGs, with opportunities to make corporate reporting more relevant and effective.

Improve data quality and fill gaps

There is often a lack of reporting on priorities at the SDG target level, within each of the overarching goals, and linking them to the business strategy. Overall, deeper links between material topics with SDG targets and business priorities are needed.

We also see that there are opportunities to further explore the links between SDG priorities and the contributions of companies in the countries and jurisdictions where they operate. More importantly, corporate SDG reports often focus on positive corporate contributions to the SDGs, with a lack of transparency and accountability for negative impacts. This issue was also highlighted by KPMG Research in December.

Reports that have an impact

Identifying SDG priorities along the value chain is a complex endeavor, as is demonstrating the cause and effect relationship between SDG contributions and business performance.

Additionally, due to the interconnected and interdependent nature of the SDGs, companies need to identify and consider synergies and tradeoffs between positive and negative impacts. Efforts to quantify the impacts on the SDGs and contextualize them (for example, taking into account social thresholds and planetary borders) must be strengthened. This is why it is necessary to go beyond the evaluation of activities and outputs and focus on how to disclose results and impacts.

This is crucial because it allows companies to manage their performance and demonstrate accountability for their impacts.

Make SDG reports relevant to stakeholders

A wide range of stakeholders are increasingly interested in the contribution of businesses to the SDGs, including how companies align their products, services and business strategy with the SDGs.

Policymakers, investors, consumers, labor organizations and civil society all increasingly demand that companies be transparent by providing quality data and balanced reporting. However, different stakeholders have different expectations and demands for data. Steps businesses can take to deliver more strategic and relevant information include:

• Provide aggregated or disaggregated information that allows stakeholders to assess their performance and contribution to the SDGs • Set long-term performance targets linked to the SDGs and regularly report on progress

Proactive communication on the issues that matter most – both to the business and to stakeholders – is crucial. Not only does it provide the information needed to assess the performance and impact of corporate sustainability, but it also enables stakeholders to make decisions that contribute to the SDGs.

Stimulate commercial action through reporting

Inspired by the progress to date and the opportunities ahead, the GRI is launching a Corporate Leadership Forum on corporate reporting as a driver of SDG achievement. This forum, which will start in March, will provide participating companies with practical information on sustainability reporting, focusing on how to improve the quality and strategic relevance of their reporting. The forum is built around a series of online sessions that will bring together corporate journalists and representatives from key stakeholder groups – including the investment community, governments, regulators, chain members. procurement, civil society and academia. The experiences of the past four years have shown that both companies and stakeholders benefit from strategic and relevant information related to the SDGs. Sustainability reporting is a critical driver of the transformational change needed to achieve the SDGs.

As we turn to the Decade of Action and the pandemic recovery phase, the case for meaningful institutional reporting on the SDGs is more compelling than ever.

* The Global Reporting Initiative is an independent international standards organization that helps businesses, governments and other organizations understand and communicate their impacts on issues such as climate change, human rights and corruption. With more than 10,000 journalists in more than 100 countries, the GRI advances the practice of sustainability reporting and enables businesses, investors, policy makers and civil society to use this information to engage in dialogue and make decisions. decisions that support sustainable development.

