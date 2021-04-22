Coronavirus: WHO urges African countries to keep expired vaccines

Immunization programs in Africa have been hit by supply problems

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged African countries not to destroy Covid-19 vaccines that may have passed their expiration date.

Countries have been told to keep them and wait for further advice.

The call comes after Malawi and South Sudan said they would destroy more than 70,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because they expired in mid-April.

But the African Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) said they were assured the doses were safe to use.

Many vaccines can be used for up to 36 months after manufacture, but because Covid-19 vaccines are so new, there is not enough data to prove their effectiveness over longer periods of time.

The final decision on whether or not to use expired jabs rests with national drug regulatory authorities, notes BBC Nairobi reporter Rhoda Odhiambo.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines across Africa has been slow, in part due to supply issues and wider skepticism about the bite.

“My appeal to member states is: if we do our part to mobilize these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccines,” John Nkengasong, Africa CDC director, told a press conference on Thursday.

Malawi said it plans to destroy more than 16,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which were manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), as their expiration date was April 13.

South Sudan, meanwhile, planned to reject some 59,000 doses for the same reason.

Doses of the vaccine were given to 13 African countries through a partnership between the African Union (AU) and telecommunications company MTN Group, the BBC’s Peter Mwai according to Reality Check reports.

The AU bought a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from South Africa, which had stopped using the jab amid doubts about its effectiveness against a new variant that has become dominant in the country.

The Africa CDC sent the doses to countries at the end of March, a few weeks before they expired.

Nkengasong, who called the vaccine landscape “extremely difficult,” said the IBS had informed Africa’s CDC that “vaccines can still be used even after nine months.”

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti urged countries to “store vaccines safely as we continue to study and try to get definitive advice on whether the vaccines can be used more. long time”.

Besides Malawi and South Sudan, the WHO said Ghana and Sierra Leone had also not used up all of their vaccines due to their expiration dates.

Sierra Leone’s health minister said the country was left with about a third of the doses received. “We had to scramble to make sure we prioritize the use of these vaccines,” Austin Demby told the BBC.

Out of 55 African countries, 41 have benefited from vaccine delivery through the Covax global sharing program. Seven have yet to receive their first batch.

The Covax program aims to ensure that vaccines are shared equitably among all nations, rich and poor. To date, more than 38 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to 98 countries.

Health experts say equitable global access to vaccines is essential to end the pandemic.