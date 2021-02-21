Coronavirus test positive? Canadians fear their neighbors will find out.

Few victims of public disgrace have become as famous as Mr. Cronk, the New Brunswicker who contracted coronavirus while on a business trip.

He initially had no symptoms, so he was not required to self-isolate upon his return, he said.

Nine days later, he exhibited some symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus, so the health department began contact tracing. After local media made a fuss Speaking of a frustrated store owner who didn’t believe his staff had been exposed to the virus, Mr Cortland feared being exposed as the source of the exposure, knowing he had visited the store.

“St. John is very small, ”he says. “I knew it was a matter of time before my name was mentioned. So he approached the CBC network to “clear the story, before the gossip happens”. To his knowledge, none of his contacts have tested positive and he has never been convicted by police for violating public emergency regulations, he said.

Next, a video clip from his Instagram account promoting his marijuana sourcing business, “Cronk Grow Nutrients,” toured on Twitter. In it, Mr Cronk said he “can’t taste anything right now” and detailed the many trips he made that month. Many have assumed that he knowingly and carelessly spread the virus.

The optics and timing were terrible: as memes multiplied, the best doctor in the province announced an increase in cases and the prime minister declared a crackdown on Christmas trips and gatherings. Online, Mr. Cronk has been considered the Chief Infector of New Brunswick.

“There was no lesson to be learned,” Mr. Cronk said. “I was ashamed for no reason.”

Historically, stigma and shame have faithfully followed pandemics, said David Barnes, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies the history of infectious diseases and epidemics. During the plague in Europe, the Jewish people became a convenient scapegoat. During the cholera epidemic in Britain in the 19th century, working-class Irish people were blamed, Mr Barnes said.

More recently, homosexuals and Haitians have been stigmatized during the AIDS epidemic in the United States.

“We feel more secure and superior associating illness with people who are not like us, who do things we don’t do, or who come from places other than us,” said Barnes. “We shouldn’t be surprised.”