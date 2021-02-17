Coronavirus: South Africa rolls out vaccination program

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those vaccinated on the first day

South Africa has started vaccinations against Covid-19 following the suspension of an earlier plan to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

More than a third of all Covid-19 cases in Africa have been in South Africa, with a new variant of the virus accounting for most of the new cases there.

What vaccines does South Africa use?

South Africa uses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered as a single dose.

The country has received 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, which has been shown to be effective against the variant first identified in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has obtained a total of nine million doses of the vaccine and that more doses are expected.

South Africa has the highest number of infections in Africa

Pfizer has also committed 20 million doses of the vaccine, with deliveries expected by the end of the first quarter of this year.

The country had received one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India in early February.

However, he put the deployment of these on hold, following a study that showed “disappointing” results against the country’s new Covid-19 strain.

The country is now planning to administer the vaccine to 100,000 people in order to monitor its impact before deciding whether it should be used more widely.

How does South Africa acquire vaccines?

South Africa says it has so far obtained enough doses for the target population of 40 million people.

However, there has been criticism that the government has been too slow to act.

Health workers and patients outside the Steve Biko Teaching Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

In addition to bilateral agreements with manufacturers, South Africa procures vaccines under the Covax program supported by the World Health Organization, as well as under an African Union program.

Covax is a global initiative in which countries pool their resources to support vaccine development to ensure that all countries receive an equitable supply of effective vaccines.

South Africa plans to acquire doses for around 10% of the population – 12 million doses of vaccine – via Covax and he was told he would receive them from April to June.

The story continues

The African Union has established the African task force on vaccine procurement last year to procure vaccine doses for the continent.

Could South Africa have been vaccinated earlier?

There are fears that many poorer and less developed countries may be left behind in the global competition to secure vaccine supplies.

A member of the medical staff of the South African Department of Health works on a computer in a mobile test unit at OR Tambo Ekurhuleni International Airport on December 30, 3030, where passengers with symptoms of COVID- 19 on arrival are tested. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) (Photo by LUCA SOLA / AFP via Getty Images)

However, critics suggest that South Africa – as Africa’s richest country – should not have been in this position.

“The astounding reality is that [South Africa] has neither a secure vaccine supply nor a massive inoculation plan for the foreseeable future that can withstand scrutiny, ”the Progressive Health Forum, a group of leading medical experts in the country, said in January .

The Democratic Opposition Alliance had previously called on the government to give full details of its negotiations with vaccine suppliers, accusing the government of “dropping the ball.”

He says the government didn’t start talking to vaccine suppliers until early January.

And it also appeared that South Africa will pay more than double the price of AstraZeneca vaccines than European countries.

What is the government saying?

Dr Anban Pillay, deputy director general at the health ministry, said the country was in contact with manufacturers as early as last September.

Two full doses of the Oxford vaccine gave 62% protection, half a dose followed by a full dose was 90% and overall the trial showed 70% protection.

“The vaccines that most other countries have purchased are vaccines that may not be ideal for South Africa on various levels,” he said.

He said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would not be suitable for mass vaccination, often in remote rural areas, due to its storage requirements of -70 ° C.

And he added that the ministerial advisory committee advises against the use of this vaccine.

“We were waiting for other vaccines that we could use as part of a mass deployment campaign, and these vaccines had not yet arrived on the production line,” he said.

He also said some countries have gone ahead with certain vaccines without full clinical trial data, which would not be allowed by the regulator in South Africa.

The government says it could not have signed agreements early without knowing whether the vaccines were safe and effective, as that would have violated national financial laws.

What have other countries done?

Rich countries, such as the UK and others, have signed deals for potential vaccines as early as July of last year, while they were still in development and under testing.

And countries that can afford to pay the most at the earliest stages of development and production can often gain an advantage, experts say.

South Africa participated in a trial for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from July last year, and involving some 2,000 people.

It is not known if authorities used this to start negotiating the manufacturer’s supplies.

South Africa has participated in human trials for several potential Covid-19 vaccines

Research conducted by Duke University in the United States on tracking vaccine advance commitments by country shows that the majority of doses purchased so far have been for high income countries.

Banner image reading ‘learn more about the coronavirus’

Banner

Reality Check branding

Learn more about Reality Check

Send us your questions