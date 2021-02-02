Coronavirus: South Africa lifts alcohol ban as Covid rules soften

The government argued that alcohol bans were necessary to ease pressure on the healthcare system

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has eased some restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus, including the lifting of an unpopular ban on the sale of alcohol.

Beaches will reopen and limited religious gatherings will be allowed.

The announcement came as Mr Ramaphosa hailed the arrival of the first shipment of vaccines – one million doses of AstraZeneca – as a chance to ‘turn the tide’ on Covid-19.

South Africa has had the most Covid infections and deaths on the continent.

More than 1.4 million people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic and 44,164 are known to have lost their lives, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

Many countries have banned travel from South Africa in an attempt to stop the spread of the highly infectious 501Y.V2 variant, which is believed to originate there and is believed to be more vaccine resistant.

How were the restrictions relaxed?

The country will remain in what is called a Level 3 lockdown, but a number of restrictions that were in place will end.

Retail outlets can now sell alcohol between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and licensed outlets can serve drinks on-site from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., when they need to close.

The curfew will now be from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

South Africans have faced three alcohol bans since the pandemic struck last March, the latest was imposed on December 28.

Health workers, like here in Pretoria, will receive first doses of vaccine

The government maintains that it was necessary to ease the pressure on the health system.

The bans were not popular among many citizens, and the liquor industry said millions of jobs were at risk.

Announcing the latest changes, Mr Ramaphosa said: “I want to call on all of us to drink responsibly so as not to experience spikes in trauma cases or increased infections due to reckless behavior.”

In further relaxation of the rules, 50 people can now worship inside and 100 outside.

Beaches, rivers, parks and swimming pools will reopen.

How far is South Africa with vaccinations?

Mr Ramaphosa said the peak of the second wave of the virus has now passed, and that “the average rate of new infections has declined steadily over the past three weeks.”

Workers unload the first vaccine shipment to arrive in South Africa

He said: “These changes were made possible by the significant reduction in Covid-19 hospital admissions in all provinces, reducing the pressure on hospital beds and staff.”

Previously, he had traveled to OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg to greet the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

“The arrival of these vaccines holds the promise that we can turn the tide on this disease that has caused so much devastation and hardship in our country and around the world,” he said.

The million doses will be administered to health workers, although no date has been set for the start of the deployment, and the number is still below that needed for the country’s 1.25 million health workers .

The country claims to have negotiated access to more than 50 million doses and has set itself a goal of inoculating 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population, this year.

Mr. Ramaphosa pledged to “neglect nothing” to achieve collective immunity.

