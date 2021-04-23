World
Coronavirus reaches Everest as climber tests positive – Times of India
KATHMANDU: a Norwegian mountaineer who hopes to reach the top Everest confirmed on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, a blow to Nepal’s hopes of an exceptional mountaineering season around the world the highest point.
The pandemic wiped out last year’s season but Nepal eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract more climbers despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus.
“My diagnosis is Covid-19”, Erlend Ness told AFP in a Facebook post. “I’m fine now … The hospital is taking care of (me).”
Ness was evacuated from the slopes by helicopter and taken to a hospital in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu after spending time at Everest base camp.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK, who interviewed him, reported that a sherpa in his group had also tested positive.
“I really hope none of the others get infected with the corona high in the mountains. It is impossible to evacuate people with a helicopter when they are above 8,000 meters,” Ness told NRK .
Breathing is already difficult at high altitudes, so any outbreak of disease among climbers poses major health risks.
“The plan was to go up the mountains quickly to make sure we didn’t get infected … I was unlucky and could have done more on my own in terms of health precautions,” Ness added.
A hospital in Kathmandu confirmed that it had taken in patients from Everest who had contracted coronavirus but could not give a figure.
“I cannot share the details but some evacuees from Everest have tested positive,” Prativa Pandey, medical director of CIWEC hospital in Kathmandu, told AFP.
But Mira Acharya, spokesperson for Nepal’s tourism department, said he had so far received no reports of Covid-19 among climbers.
“One person was evacuated on April 15, but we have been informed that he has pneumonia and is being treated in isolation. That is all the information we have received,” she said.
Dawa Steven Sherpa of Asian Trekking said everyone at base camp is worried.
Nepal has issued 377 permits this year to climb the mountain, and the final number is expected to exceed 381 issued in 2019.
A tent city of hundreds of mountaineers and foreign support personnel is rapidly developing at the foot of Everest and other peaks in the region.
In recent seasons, Everest has seen an increase in the number of climbers attempting to climb the slope, resulting in overcrowding which has been blamed for several deaths.
Eleven people died climbing the world’s highest peak in 2019, four dead from overpopulation. One day, 354 people lined up to reach the summit from the southern side of Nepal and the northern approach to Tibet.
To relieve the crowds, Nepal’s tourism ministry announced rules limiting the number of people who can reach the top of the mountain in a suitable window of time.
The organizers of the expedition were urged to send teams to the summit strictly in accordance with permit numbers or to limit the number of climbers at the same time.
“The decision … (was) taken after consultation with the organizers of the expedition and other relevant stakeholders,” Acharya said.
