Coronavirus: Pakistan suffers a serious crisis; deaths rise, hospitals turn away patients – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: With 45 deaths linked to Covid in one day, Pakistanthe count of pandemic the dead climbed to 7,942 on Saturday.
Citing data from the National Command and Operation Center, Dunya News reported that more than 3,000 people had been tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
As the second wave of the virus sweeps across most countries, Pakistan is in the throes of a serious crisis due to a lack of infrastructure and a crippled health care system.
Authorities have imposed new restrictions – restricting public gatherings and making masks mandatory even as intensive care units inflate and hospitals turn away Covid the patients.
The province of Punjab has overtaken Sindh in terms of casualties.
There are 170,206 cases of coronavirus in Sindh; 117,898 in Punjab; 46,604 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,046 in Balochistan and nearly 30,000 in the capital Islamabad.
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remains one of the severely neglected regions due to the lack of a robust health care system and falling temperatures. While PoK has 6,556 cases, there are 4,619 Covid patients in occupied Gilgit Baltistan.
Experts say Pakistan must focus on scaling up testing and improving the medical system, which remains rusty due to political unrest and rampant corruption in the acquisition of health facilities.
In a study by The Lancet, Pakistan ranks 154th out of 195 countries in terms of health system performance.
With only 2% of its GDP allocated to total health expenditure, Pakistan has failed to maintain the quality and accessibility of health care.
