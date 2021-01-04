Coronavirus: Kenya reopens schools after nine months

There was enthusiasm in most of the schools as the students were reunited after months

Millions of students wearing masks in Kenya have returned to school nine months after their closure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Learners’ temperatures were checked and they had to use disinfectant before entering classrooms.

There was excitement in most of the schools as the students gathered, reports the BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi from Nairobi.

Authorities say efforts have been made to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

But the general secretary of the Kenya National Teachers Union, Wilson Sossion, told the BBC’s Newsday program that the back-to-school plan was “inadequate”.

He said the government had not released funds to schools to purchase thermometers, disinfectants and other items needed to implement health protocols.

Education Minister George Magoha has been particularly criticized for suggesting that schools should consider learning under trees as a way to avoid overcrowding in classrooms.

Some said the minister was expressing a cavalier attitude towards public schools which, compared to private schools, often have fewer resources to cater for their huge student population.

Apart from students in the last year, who returned to school at the end of 2020, those in other classes will repeat the school year.

Kenya has reported nearly 97,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,600 deaths since the outbreak began in March last year.

Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended a nighttime curfew until March to help prevent the spread of the virus.

BBC Focus on Africa spoke to a teacher and a student about their experiences after their first day at school.

Student Nina Kemunto, 13 years old:

I was really happy and excited to see my friends.

It was fun but we had to get away socially and I couldn’t really hug my friends or interact with them as usual.

The story continues

The teachers reminded us to keep our masks and social distancing off, so it wasn’t hard to remember to do that.

Our tables were spaced out and we had stickers on the floor.

I prefer school to home learning because I can concentrate more and it’s easier for me to learn because I didn’t really understand what the teacher was saying during online learning – I was having trouble concentrating.

Music teacher Grace Nangabo:

It was a bit strange, the students and I were masked and there would be a communication lag because they weren’t speaking loudly enough to be heard over the mask.

There’s also the aspect of social distancing that affects things we would normally do like group work.

If we were to do something like sing along, we should probably consider doing it outside to make sure they aren’t in an enclosed space.

They also need to remember to keep their distance and disinfect – it’s definitely a big adjustment.

But it’s a private school so the numbers aren’t that big and we do our best to make sure the physical distance is maintained, there are even markings on the ground for us to set up desks in certain places.

Maybe for public schools they should have considered a gradual reintroduction into the physical classroom because it is quite difficult, even though the teachers there are well trained and experienced in reminding children to put on their masks and d ‘other measures.

A day of excitement and chaos

By Ferdinand Omondi, BBC News, Nairobi

A sudden joyful cry here. Someone’s name shouted over there. And uniforms everywhere.

It was the kind of buzz that Kenyans had missed for over nine months.

Schools have reopened across the country, and for the first time, the students themselves were eager to leave home.

At Ayany Primary School in Kibera, in the capital, Nairobi, principal Jackson Ndambuki said 1,400 out of 1,500 students responded.

Almost all wore masks as ordered. Those who did not have government-issued masks were provided to them.

There were temperature controls at the door, plenty of hand washing in designated washing areas, and sanitizer in every classroom.

But not so much for social distancing.

The young children kept hugging, touching, and standing barely two feet apart despite incessant pleas and reminders from one of their teachers.

It was a day of excitement and chaos. When they finally settle in, the next big challenge would be for cash-strapped parents to pay school fees.