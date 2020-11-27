Coronavirus infections in the United States surpass 13 million as officials urge Americans to spend Black Friday online.

The number of coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 13 million on Friday, exacerbating the world’s largest epidemic. The milestone came as Americans embarked on a Black Friday that looked different from the holidays.

The United States has had one of the the highest number of cases per capita in the past week. And every day for more than two weeks, the country has set records for the number of people in hospital, with the last digit exceeding 90,000 for the first time on Thursday.

At the same time, the country saw a sharp drop in new cases on Thursday, but it was a mirage, not progress, as many states did not report data on the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 103,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths were recorded on Thursday, compared with 187,000 cases and 1,962 deaths recorded on the previous Thursday, November 19.

It was precisely for this reason that the numbers were artificially high on Friday, when many states reported two days of data. This pushed the country to exceed 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time, with more than 203,000 reported late Friday evening, as well as more than 1,400 deaths.