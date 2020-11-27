Coronavirus infections in the United States surpass 13 million as officials urge Americans to spend Black Friday online.
The number of coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 13 million on Friday, exacerbating the world’s largest epidemic. The milestone came as Americans embarked on a Black Friday that looked different from the holidays.
The United States has had one of the the highest number of cases per capita in the past week. And every day for more than two weeks, the country has set records for the number of people in hospital, with the last digit exceeding 90,000 for the first time on Thursday.
At the same time, the country saw a sharp drop in new cases on Thursday, but it was a mirage, not progress, as many states did not report data on the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 103,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths were recorded on Thursday, compared with 187,000 cases and 1,962 deaths recorded on the previous Thursday, November 19.
It was precisely for this reason that the numbers were artificially high on Friday, when many states reported two days of data. This pushed the country to exceed 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time, with more than 203,000 reported late Friday evening, as well as more than 1,400 deaths.
And the fuzzy data could persist longer. Vermont health officials said they would drop reporting on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, access to testing was likely to decline for a few days, which meant more infections might not be counted. In Louisiana, testing sites run by the National Guard were to be closed Thursday and Friday. In Wisconsin, some National Guard testing sites are closed all week.
“I just hope people don’t misinterpret the numbers and think there hasn’t been a big increase in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, then end up planning Christmas and Hanukkah and other travel plans.” , Dr Leana Wen, professor at George Washington University and an emergency physician, said The Associated Press.
Public health experts have repeatedly warned Americans to stay home on Thanksgiving Day, and many have followed the advice. But while overall travel within the country has dropped significantly from previous years, the Transportation Security Administration reported that over half a million people stole on Thursday alone, in addition to the four million or so who had already traveled since Sunday. AAA had predicted a slowdown in road travel and still expected tens of millions of people to come to the celebrations.
Likewise, the list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention high risk activities to spread Covid-19 included “shopping in crowded stores just before, during, or after Thanksgiving,” an attempt to persuade people to sit still – or shop online – on Black Friday.
The latest wave of the virus began to accelerate across much of the country in mid-October. The nation has gone from eight million cases to nine million in just over two weeks in October; from 9 to 10 million in 10 days; of 10 millions to 11 million in just under seven days; and from 11 million to 12 million in just five days, reaching that milestone on November 20. The pace of the 13 millionth case slowed, after seven days.
