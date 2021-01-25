Coronavirus in Zimbabwe: Nick Mangwana apologizes for insulting “ medical killers ”

Nick Mangwana enraged frontline medical staff with his comments

A Zimbabwean government spokesman who called the country’s doctors “medical killers” apologized.

In comments posted on Twitter, Nick Mangwana had suggested that four ministers who died in recent months from the coronavirus had in fact been “wiped out”.

The Zimbabwe Medical Association reacted with fury.

They insisted that their staff were working hard, with few resources and few salaries, to fight the pandemic.

Following the backlash, Mangwana said on Twitter that he “had no intention of offending”, and said he hoped Zimbabweans could move on and “not be distracted from the work at hand. “.

He has since appeared to have deleted all of his posts on the issue from the social media platform.

More than 28,000 people in Zimbabwe are known to have contracted the virus in Zimbabwe since the start of the epidemic, of whom more than 800 have died since, including Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo last week.

BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding said the virus had overwhelmed the country’s chronically underfunded health system.

According to our correspondent, some Zimbabweans have noted that due to lockdown restrictions, the country’s political elites are no longer able to rush abroad for treatment as former President Robert Mugabe did regularly.

Instead, Zimbabwe’s leaders are now forced, in the midst of the pandemic, to depend on a health system they are accused of breaking, he says.