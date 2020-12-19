Coronavirus in South Africa: unraveling the mystery

Students line up in front of the school premises before class resumes in Tembisa canton, Ekurhuleni, on June 8, 2020.

As South Africa faces a second wave of Covid-19 infections, scientists say new evidence indicates at least a quarter of the country’s population – and possibly more than a third – may have already been infected with the virus during its first wave, which peaked in July.

South Africa’s unusually high infection rate – potentially much higher than in some European countries after their first waves – appears to have been accompanied by an unusually low death rate, with early data from one province suggesting that the death rate from Covid-19 was less than half. that experienced in the most affected countries.

Scientists warn their preliminary numbers could rise or fall as more data becomes available in the coming weeks.

A total of 19,000 people will participate in a series of nationwide surveys. Experts also note the risks of attempting to extrapolate from one country to the rest of a continent.

But, if confirmed, these findings could have considerable significance in South Africa and beyond, and could help shed light on the reasons for the relatively low death rate observed in many African countries, as well as to help governments understand which communities are most at risk from the virus and how to best modify economically damaging lockdowns.

On a recent rainy morning in Soweto, a group of health workers moved from community to community, performing blood tests to look for antibodies indicating a previous infection with Covid-19. This type of survey is considered to be a much more accurate system for measuring a country’s overall infection rate than trying to extrapolate from laboratory and hospital data.

“These investigations are very important. There is still so much that is simply unknown,” said Dr Portia Mutevedzi, senior epidemiologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath University Hospital in Soweto.

‘No lockdown’ in Soweto

Initial results showed an infection rate of 25% in some areas, but another recent survey of participants in a vaccine trial came up with a rate of 35%, while another group of people living with the HIV in the Western Cape has reached 42%, and scientists say the true figure could be even higher in some areas, given the likelihood of false negatives as the antibodies disappear over time.

The comparatively low death rates from the pandemic reported in South Africa and many other African countries have been largely attributed by experts to demographics – with the average age on the continent roughly half that of l ‘Europe and the United States – and also at an early and aggressive age. the lockdown measures taken by many African governments, which have undoubtedly helped delay the spread of the virus and saved countries precious time to prepare.

Africa accounts for 17% of the world’s population, but about 3% of reported pandemic deaths. In South Africa, the official death toll stands at more than 23,000, although experts believe the real figure – as indicated by the total excess deaths – is likely to be considerably higher.

But three high-profile epidemiologists involved in seroprevalence surveys in South Africa told the BBC that emerging data could also prove, or disprove, the hypothesis that people living in high-density areas may have a level. additional immunity against Covid-19 due to exposure to other diseases.

“It’s a real scientific mystery,” said Dr Mutevedzi. “I think it’s a real scientific theory [because] these crowded areas have always been prone to disease and had high infection rates, so maybe it somehow prevented them from having severe Covid-19 or actually being infected by Covid. “

She played down the impact of government restrictions, saying that in practice there had been “no lockdowns” in much of Soweto as people often struggled to adhere to the rules.

“Mortality is lower here. Something has to explain it. Many people live in quite crowded environments and one theory is that pre-existing antibodies to other coronaviruses are cross-reacting,” Professor Helen Rees said , a prominent vaccine expert at Wits University. .

“Well, that’s my guess – that people in low-income countries are more prone to being exposed because the same is true for other respiratory viruses as well as bacteria. I’m not saying that is. is a slam dunk, but it’s a high probability, “said Prof Shabir Madhi, who is leading a key seroprevalence survey in Gauteng province. He also oversaw trials in South Africa for the Oxford vaccine / AstraZeneca Covid-19.

“We have to keep an open mind. The science is very preliminary,” warned Professor Salim Karim, who chairs the South African government’s pandemic advisory group, and who has expressed concern that people choose individual studies based on a particular “ideology”. .

But research from Tanzania and Zambia, and reported in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, also found evidence of significantly elevated levels of ‘cross-reactivity’ in the population – increasing the possibility of greater immunity against Covid. -19 due to exposure to other diseases.

Kenyan scientists have also carried out seroprevalence tests to better understand what they described in the journal Science as “the impression that the disease can be alleviated (weakened) in Africa”. Their preliminary data showed the prevalence of Covid-19 to be “considerably higher than previously thought”.

“ Complete the hogwash ”

In South Africa, Prof Madhi said early evidence from such tests indicated African governments were wrong to take too much credit for containing the new virus.

It is a very naive and simplistic understanding of what is happening in Africa. We have been very lucky, partly because of the demographic age, but also because of an underlying factor that helps people prevent them from becoming seriously ill, ”said Prof Madhi.

“Africa has been warned and a little better prepared, and has implemented a number of tough lockdowns. But I think it’s also a bit too ambitious to say that’s why we didn’t not seen many cases in Africa, “said Dr Mutevedzi.

Professor Madhi also targeted the World Health Organization and the African Union, which have been at the forefront of coordinating the continent’s response to the pandemic.

“There is a story that the WHO has kept control of this … and that African governments have succeeded because they were very proactive. As far as I’m concerned, that’s completely absurd,” a- he declared.

‘A little frustrating’

But in Nairobi, Dr Ngoy Nsenga, who coordinates the WHO’s Covid-19 response in Africa, fought back against these criticisms.

“We are observing that our region has been the least affected so far. The pandemic pattern is different here. What we are saying is that it is a combination of factors,” he said.

“The cross-immunity hypothesis – people with some sort of immunity to Covid-19 – is plausible. But clearly human interventions have played a role. It’s a little frustrating for us – that kind of [idea] that Africans cannot do it alone. It’s as if other [parts of the world] took the right steps, but African countries were simply helped by the weather, by the youth, by other factors. “

It is not clear, as of yet, to what extent the findings in South Africa – which has by far the largest recorded epidemic on the continent – can be applied to other parts of Africa, or even to countries like India. Professor Madhi said the key was to compare “as with as”.

In other words, to compare relatively high density areas like Soweto, with similar neighborhoods in cities like Mombasa or Accra. The first results of an ongoing seroprevalence test in the sparsely populated North West province of South Africa appear to confirm that the virus has struggled to make serious inroads into more rural areas.

