Coronavirus in DR Congo: How funds disappeared – report

Study says hospital charged $ 2.9million (£ 2.1million) for the care of just 266 coronavirus patients

Missing money, opaque compensation practices and mismanagement are hampering the coronavirus response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, researchers say.

The Congo Research Group, based at New York University, says several new committees were set up that cost more money but failed to resolve the issues.

His report says only $ 6 million of the $ 363 million in Covid funding granted by the IMF last year has been made public.

The Congolese government did not respond to requests for comment from the BBC.

DR Congo is one of 50 countries around the world that have not fully immunized 10% of their population against the coronavirus – with a target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Estimates suggest that about 0.1% of the country’s 89 million people have received a vaccine. Nowadays, more than 57,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in DR Congo according to the WHO and 1,086 of them died.

The challenges include his dependence on the much-maligned Covax scheme, an underfunded health system already ravaged by simultaneous outbreaks of measles, Ebola and cholera, widespread mistrust of the authorities and conflict between the government and armed groups in the east of the country.

Added to this, critics say, is rampant corruption.

Two former health ministers have been arrested on corruption allegations in recent years – one is serving a five-year prison sentence, while the other is being released on bail and denies the allegations.

The Congo Research Group says that lessons have not been learned from previous failures in the management of health funds, and claims at least $ 240,000 went missing while purchasing ambulances and vehicles for the Department of Health’s Covid response.

The study also cites a government control body, the Inspectorate General of Finance, according to which a Kinshasa hospital could in no way justify a recent bill of $ 2.9 million for the care of only 266 patients with the disease. of coronavirus.

The researchers also say the health ministry has used emergency situations and international funding “to pay bonuses to staff who are not normally well paid.” Their report says the Department of Health declined to reveal how many employees it had or how much it paid in bonuses.

“Ad hoc structures” put in place by the Congolese government in response to the pandemic – including a “multisectoral committee”, a “technical secretariat”, an advisory board, a presidential working group and a national solidarity fund against the coronavirus – increased budgets but failed to address pre-existing problems, according to the Congo Research Group.

It lists these issues as:

poor management of human and financial resources

poor information flow

rivalries between different groups.

And said it had resulted in “poor patient care and unmotivated health workers.”

Correction October 10, 2021: An incorrect reference to Vital Kamerhe as one of the former health ministers accused of corruption has been removed from this article.

