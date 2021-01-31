Coronavirus in Algeria: “ No one could travel to say goodbye to grandfather ”

In our series of letters from African journalists, Algerian-Canadian journalist Maher Mezahi reflects on how the coronavirus has increased the separation between families around the world.

Funerals are an incongruous event – an act both of separation from the one we love and of solidarity with those who remain.

Unloading the burden of loss is apparently only possible by sharing it with others.

There are more than six million Algerians scattered throughout the Mediterranean region and in pockets across North America. For those of us in the Diaspora, it is not uncommon to miss funeral services for our loved ones.

In Algeria, the custom is to bury the deceased quickly.

Funeral rites are usually completed with the Asr prayer the next day (or mid-afternoon), so it is virtually impossible to attend from other continents.

When my maternal grandmother died, for example, my mother flew in from Canada, but she arrived two days after her mother was buried in the family cemetery.

Even though she couldn’t cry properly, my mom stressed the importance of being able to help welcome the overwhelming waves of guests who turned out for couscous and coffee.

After leaving Canada five years ago and moving to Algeria to pursue a career in football journalism, I slowly moved on to the role of a logistics agent, especially during family tragedies. It is a duty of which I am proud, despite the small procedural difficulties.

On March 17 of last year, when cases of Covid-19 started to explode in Algeria, the government decided to close land, sea and air borders.

Domestic flights have resumed in Algeria but people still cannot fly from abroad

Many countries have temporarily used similar methods, but Algeria remains one of the few African countries that has yet to reopen commercial travel to its own citizens.

I remember hoping at the time that neither of my two elderly grandparents would contract the virus.

My paternal grandmother was 85 and my paternal grandfather was 92. They both had high blood pressure and my grandfather had diabetes.

Growing up in Canada, I had always shared a difficult relationship with my grandfather. He was well dressed, sophisticated and loved to listen to traditional Andalusian Malouf music by Mohamed Tahar Fergani.

Our only area of ​​common interest was football.

Mohamed Mezahi (behind the men holding the crown) officiated in a 1956 North African Cup match

He was a pioneer of the game – one of the first Algerian international referees.

He directed some of the first qualifying matches for the Africa World Cup, the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations third and fourth place match, as well as some of the greatest domestic matches in football history. Algerian.

So during the summer months when he was going to Canada or we were visiting Algeria, we could both sit in front of the TV for hours and think about dribbles, goals and assists.

‘It could be bad’

In mid-August, I received a WhatsApp message from my mother, informing me that both of my grandparents were sick and they both had symptoms of Covid-19.

“It could be bad,” she wrote.

After checking them out, I began to mentally prepare myself to serve as a liaison between Canada and eastern Algeria, where my family is from. But it slowly occurred to me that this time my services would not be needed.

My grandfather, Mohamed Mezahi, passed away on Friday August 20. The next day, his PCR test came back positive for Covid.

I called my dad to tell him I was sorry. He seemed lucid as he replied, “I’m going to take my leave and book a flight, can you take me to Constantine?”

I accepted, but I insisted that he make the trip possible. He booked a flight with a European airline online, only to have it canceled that evening. He was offered a voucher instead.

Mohamed Mezahi was also official in the 1966 Algerian Cup final

My dad immediately tried to book three days later. Again, on the eve of the flight, the airline informed him that his flight had been canceled.

His last attempt was three weeks later, but I could tell this time it was an empty gesture.

My grandfather was already buried in a cemetery in downtown Constantine next to my great-grandmother and my great-uncle.

Indeed, the final flight reservation was canceled and a voucher offered instead.

“It’s hard,” I told him, “but all Algerians abroad are going through exactly the same thing”.

“I hope the decision makers have a clear conscience,” he replied.

My grandmother, luckily, has recovered.

Currently, around 3,000 Algerians in Algeria have died from the coronavirus, according to official statistics.

That is at least 3,000 funeral services where Algerians in the diaspora have not been able to discharge the burden of loss by sharing it with their loved ones.

