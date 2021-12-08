Coronavirus cases rise among children in South African hospitals

JOHANNESBURG – The children had gone to the hospital for various reasons: one had jaundice, the other had malaria. A third had a broken bone. But once admitted, they all tested positive for the coronavirus, a worrying trend in South African hospitals that hints at just how transmissible the new variant, Omicron, can be.

Doctors in pediatric wards at two large Johannesburg hospitals say they haven’t seen a spike in admissions and are still unsure whether the children have Omicron. But the increase in the number of people who test positive after arrival may provide some insight into the behavior of the highly mutated variant that was discovered last month, and of which little is known.

“Our suspicion is that the rates of Covid positivity in the community setting are very, very high right now and increasing,” said Dr Gary Reubenson, pediatrician at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

Young children under 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa, which also makes them more vulnerable.