Coronavirus cases in Russia: Russia records record increase in virus cases | World News – Times of India

MOSCOW: Russia recorded a record number of coronavirus infections Monday with cases in Moscow surpassing a previous record in May.
The Kremlin has so far ruled out reinstating sweeping restrictions that were lifted earlier this year, despite weeks of increasing cases in Russia.
An official coronavirus tally on Monday said new infections reached 21,798, nearly doubling the record for the country’s first wave in May.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that the steady growth of cases in Russia “remains alarming”, but noted that “not all countries are stranded”.
Russia, the fifth most affected country in the world after the United States, India, Brazil and France, has recorded a total of 1,796,132 infections.
Unlike several European countries that have reimposed quarantine regimes after suffering spiraling infections, hospitalizations and deaths, Russia has yet to announce plans for sweeping anti-virus measures.
In Moscow, the epicenter of the outbreak, new infections reached 6,897 on Monday, surpassing May’s record of more than 100. There were also 256 new deaths nationwide, bringing the total to 30,793.
Russia has reported a much lower death rate from the virus than other severely affected countries and critics in the Kremlin have accused the government of trying to downplay the severity of the pandemic.
The government recently announced an aid package worth 11 billion rubles ($ 138.6 million) for regions that have struggled to cope with a rapid increase in cases.
