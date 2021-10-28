Coronavirus cases and deaths have been vastly underestimated at meat packing plants in the United States, according to a report from House.
Workers at meat-packing plants are considered essential workers in the United States, so when others stayed home during the outbreak of the pandemic, they continued to work, often standing shoulder to shoulder in processing chains with little room for social distancing. And meat packaging workers are known to have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus of any profession.
But lawmakers now say the impact has been far worse than previously believed, with the number of infections and deaths tripling in five of the country’s largest meat-packing conglomerates, where some major facilities are. became major hot spots at the start of the pandemic.
A congress report, based on documents recently obtained from the country’s five largest meat processing companies, found that between March 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021, around 59,000 workers contracted the coronavirus, nearly three times the 22,700 infections valued over a longer period, between April 2020 and September 2021, by the Food and Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit news organization whose industry data has been widely cited.
The House special subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, which released the report on Wednesday, said 269 deaths had been recorded among factory workers during that period, triple the network’s earlier estimates. reports.
The group based its data on publicly available information from the five companies that control more than 80 percent of the U.S. beef market and more than 60 percent of the pork market: JBS USA, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Cargill and National Beef. .
Lawmakers said companies could have taken more steps to prevent coronavirus infections and deaths at their factories.
“Instead of grappling with clear indications that workers were contracting coronavirus at alarming rates due to conditions at meat-packing facilities, meat-packing companies prioritized profits and production instead. and worker safety, continuing to employ practices that have led to overcrowded facilities in which the virus easily spreads. said the report.
The committee identified the factories where the virus spread the most in the first year of the pandemic, including a JBS factory in Hyrum, Utah, where 54% of employees contracted Covid-19. Half of workers at the Tyson plant in Amarillo, Texas have contracted Covid-19, according to the report, as have 44% of workers at the National Beef plant in Tama, Iowa.
Much of the industry operates in rural areas and relies disproportionately on black and Latino immigrants to do the low-wage labor of cutting, boning and packing the chicken, beef, and pork that reach American tables. .
Meat processors came under fire last year for a lack of worker protection. Many workers died as the virus swept through processing plants, some of which have been forced to shut down temporarily. Workers organized walkouts because they feared they would not be properly protected.
Some factories have installed dividers between workstations and slowed down their production lines in order to widen the space between workers. A few companies have also offered financial incentives to keep workers at work.
Tyson said he spent more than $ 700 million on Covid security measures and the introduction of on-site medical services at his factories. The company announced this week that 96 percent of its workers have been vaccinated.
