Coronavirus cases and deaths have been vastly underestimated at meat packing plants in the United States, according to a report from House.

Workers at meat-packing plants are considered essential workers in the United States, so when others stayed home during the outbreak of the pandemic, they continued to work, often standing shoulder to shoulder in processing chains with little room for social distancing. And meat packaging workers are known to have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus of any profession.

But lawmakers now say the impact has been far worse than previously believed, with the number of infections and deaths tripling in five of the country’s largest meat-packing conglomerates, where some major facilities are. became major hot spots at the start of the pandemic.

A congress report, based on documents recently obtained from the country’s five largest meat processing companies, found that between March 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021, around 59,000 workers contracted the coronavirus, nearly three times the 22,700 infections valued over a longer period, between April 2020 and September 2021, by the Food and Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit news organization whose industry data has been widely cited.

The House special subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, which released the report on Wednesday, said 269 deaths had been recorded among factory workers during that period, triple the network’s earlier estimates. reports.