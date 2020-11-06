Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

A terrifying American toll: more than 100,000 cases in one day, two consecutive days

As Americans focused on a breathtaking flow of election results, the country hit a tragic record, recording more than 100,000 new cases daily at a time Wednesday and Thursday – a world first.

Unlike spring, when epidemics were largely occurring in the northeast, and summer, when clustered in the solar belt, the pandemic has now swept through most of the country, reaching new highs in nearly of half the country. Twenty-three states recorded more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period.

Places like Minnesota, Nebraska, Colorado and Indiana all hit one-day records. Regionally, the Midwest and Great Plains – including North and South Dakota and Wisconsin – have led the country in per capita cases for weeks, and infection rates are worsening.

Those looking for signs of progress will have a hard time finding any. Deaths linked to the virus, which are behind case reports, have increased by 21% across the country in the past two weeks, reaching 1,616 on Wednesday. More than 50,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, an increase of around 64% since early October.