Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

A terrifying American toll: more than 100,000 cases in one day, two consecutive days
As Americans focused on a breathtaking flow of election results, the country hit a tragic record, recording more than 100,000 new cases daily at a time Wednesday and Thursday – a world first.
Unlike spring, when epidemics were largely occurring in the northeast, and summer, when clustered in the solar belt, the pandemic has now swept through most of the country, reaching new highs in nearly of half the country. Twenty-three states recorded more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period.
Places like Minnesota, Nebraska, Colorado and Indiana all hit one-day records. Regionally, the Midwest and Great Plains – including North and South Dakota and Wisconsin – have led the country in per capita cases for weeks, and infection rates are worsening.
Those looking for signs of progress will have a hard time finding any. Deaths linked to the virus, which are behind case reports, have increased by 21% across the country in the past two weeks, reaching 1,616 on Wednesday. More than 50,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, an increase of around 64% since early October.
And even if things are bad now, to be frank, there is a very real possibility that they will get worse in the coming month. Tens of millions of Americans turned out this week to vote in person for the presidential election. Earlier this week, our colleague Sarah Mervosh told us that after Americans last voted in a pandemic (in 1918), infections stayed high for months, although there were other contributing factors.
Since the incubation period for the virus can be up to two weeks, we can expect to get a better idea of election-related cases before Thanksgiving – This is when hundreds of thousands of students will return home and family gatherings could become petri dishes for the virus.
Beware of Covid fees
Health care during the pandemic has become more expensive. Suppliers need to purchase protective equipment and disinfect equipment more often, even as their income decreases. Dentists, for example, have lost billions as their patients postponed care, and assisted living facilities have had to accommodate fewer residents to help prevent infection.
To close the financial gap, some healthcare providers charge “Covid” and “PPE” surprise fees, according to bills reviewed by two Times investigative reporters, Sarah Kliff and Jessica Silver-Greenberg.
A woman found a fee of $ 45 applied to a dental cleaning in New York City. An 87-year-old resident in assisted living had to pay a one-time fee of $ 900 for masks, cleaning supplies and meal delivery. The bill for a woman who took a mile-long ambulance ride included a $ 60 charge for personal protective equipment, even though she was already wearing a mask.
Some state attorneys general have said that billing patients directly can benefit vulnerable consumers or violate health insurance contracts and consumer protection laws. The new fees range from a few dollars to almost $ 1,000 and appear to be particularly prevalent in dental offices.
“If someone sees PPE or Covid charges on their medical bill, they should feel comfortable asking about it,” Sarah told us. “You may want to ask your health care provider why it was billed or your insurance company why it was not covered. If your health care provider bills you directly, you may consider filing a complaint with your attorney general’s office. Maryland, Connecticut and New York have already banned this type of practice, all after receiving complaints from consumers. “
You can also be proactive, she says, and ask if any new fees have been put in place since your last visit.
“It’s obviously easier for some services than others – you can do it for a trip to the dentist, but not necessarily for an ambulance ride,” she says.
England began a four-week nationwide lockdown today, as Europe faces a growing wave of coronavirus infections.
China stopped the entrance of almost anyone traveling from Bangladesh, Belgium, Britain, India or the Philippines, Beijing’s latest move to prevent anyone with even a low chance of getting infected with the virus.
Here’s a roundup of restrictions in the 50 states.
In our home province of Ontario, Canada, we have a Covid restriction on the number of people who can congregate in our homes. Our dining room, usually the venue for large, noisy family meals, has been quiet and empty for months – a sad reminder of what we lack these days and an unfortunate waste of space. Last month my husband gave me a ping pong table for my 66th birthday. We smashed our dining furniture into other rooms and created a ping pong lounge. We have so much fun resurrecting this beloved game from our youth and have great hope that our hilarious competition and constantly improving skills will help us get through the long winter ahead.
– Joan Gregorich, Ottawa
