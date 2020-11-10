Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

What we have learned about the propagation

Much of the world may have spent the past week glued to coverage of the US presidential election, but scientists and researchers have remained focused on unraveling the mysteries of the virus. Here are some recent studies that have broken new ground.

It’s scary inside. A new study using data on cell phone mobility in 10 U.S. cities found that crowded indoor places like restaurants, gyms and cafes accounted for eight in ten infections in the spring.

The study, a collaboration between scientists from Stanford, Northwestern University, Microsoft Research and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, also explained why so many low-income neighborhoods have been hit hard. Residents of these communities were more mobile than residents of better-off neighborhoods, possibly due to the demand for work, and public places in lower-income neighborhoods were more crowded. Grocery stores in low-income neighborhoods, for example, typically have about 60% more people per square foot, on average, than in more affluent areas, and shoppers stay indoors longer.

An antivirus shield for children. Why are children less likely than adults to be infected with the virus or to become seriously ill if they catch it?

A provocative new study from the Francis Crick Institute in London suggests that many children already have antibodies to other coronaviruses, which can help prevent the new coronavirus from entering their cells. The study, published in Science on Friday, found that on average, 5% of adults have antibodies capable of blocking coronaviruses, while 43% of children do.

Disproportionate effects on the disabled. An analysis of insurance data claims found that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who contract Covid-19 are three times more likely to die from it, compared to other people with the disease.

The finding raises complex questions about guidelines for vaccine distribution, which call for prioritizing those at increased risk of disease, but have so far not specifically focused on children and adults with disabilities such as Down syndrome and developmental disabilities.