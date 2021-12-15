Coronavirus Briefing: Omicron Against Vaccines
Omicron versus vaccines
Since the discovery of Omicron, the focus has been on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant. Today we are getting more answers. The results are mixed, but there is reason to be hopeful.
First of all, the bad news. Dr Anthony Fauci shared preliminary data from his institute’s analysis of the Moderna vaccine which showed that two doses produced a negligible antibody response against Omicron in the lab.
However, departing from the torrent of disturbing data about the variant, Fauci said that protection increased significantly after a third dose. He added that booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were likely to offer a substantial increase in protection against Omicron.
“Our booster vaccination regimens are working against Omicron,” he said, adding that “at this point there is no need for a variant specific booster.”
Fauci’s preliminary data is also consistent with a British study, which showed that two injections of Pfizer’s vaccine were 40% effective in preventing symptomatic Omicron infections, but this effectiveness increased to 80% after a third injection.
The news suggests that Omicron will cause breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people who have not received their booster shots. The CDC reported on Wednesday that 27 percent of fully vaccinated Americans also received booster shots.
We also received encouraging results on immunity against Omicron at a meeting of the World Health Organization today. Scientists have presented several laboratory studies that suggest so-called T cells in vaccinated people can build a strong defense against the variant, which could help prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.
As it becomes increasingly clear that Omicron can escape antibodies produced by vaccination or by infection with previous variants, new research suggests that T cells could serve as an effective backup when antibodies fail, preventing many infections turn into serious illness.
Some scientists have warned that the data came from laboratory experiments. It will take a few more weeks to examine actual infections in people before we know for sure how well T cells prevent serious disease.
The upcoming Omicron wave
The CDC predicts that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant could arrive in the United States as early as next month, and warned against two possible outcomes – neither good.
The first is a huge wave of infections, both from Omicron and Delta, which will begin in the coming weeks. The second possibility is a smaller Omicron surge in the spring. It was not clear which forecast was more likely.
In Europe, where case reports double every two or three days, officials said Omicron could become the dominant variant by mid-January. “We are facing another Christmas in pandemic mode,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. According to this week’s estimates, cases of the variant in Denmark, which are similar to the United States in terms of vaccination rates and mean age, doubled every two days.
The United States is already in a precarious situation. Daily cases have peaked at around 120,000, and the northeastern and midwestern states are struggling to contain the flare-ups. Hospitalizations are also on the increase.
family quarrels
For nearly two years, the pandemic has divided families over issues such as social distancing, mask wearing and vaccines. Now that the holiday season has arrived and families are coming together, many of the simmering issues are reaching a boiling point.
Readers shared experiences of marriages torn apart because of a difference of opinion on vaccinations, of siblings no longer speaking due to disagreements over virus restrictions, and relationships with family members who are which have become increasingly tense as the pandemic continues.
If this sounds familiar to you, we would love to hear from you. We ask readers: Has the pandemic strained relationships in your family? We also want to know how you managed to negotiate these family divisions, if you are successful.
If you want to participate, you can fill out the form here. We may use your response in a future version of the coronavirus newsletter.
What else we follow
What do you do
At 82, and living in a four-generation household, I am worried. A big gathering is planned for Christmas and no one is talking about having a booster (I’m boosted). In addition, none of the children are vaccinated. I think I should drop this one, but how antisocial can a person be? But, in fact, aren’t they the ones who are antisocial?
– Pauline M. Reynolds, Chula Vista, California.
