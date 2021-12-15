Coronavirus Briefing: Omicron Against Vaccines

Omicron versus vaccines

Since the discovery of Omicron, the focus has been on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant. Today we are getting more answers. The results are mixed, but there is reason to be hopeful.

First of all, the bad news. Dr Anthony Fauci shared preliminary data from his institute’s analysis of the Moderna vaccine which showed that two doses produced a negligible antibody response against Omicron in the lab.

However, departing from the torrent of disturbing data about the variant, Fauci said that protection increased significantly after a third dose. He added that booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were likely to offer a substantial increase in protection against Omicron.

“Our booster vaccination regimens are working against Omicron,” he said, adding that “at this point there is no need for a variant specific booster.”