Coping with a deteriorating climate

While the Biden administration has taken executive action to tackle climate change at home and abroad, modernizing and building infrastructure, and pledging to halve greenhouse gas emissions the United States by 2030, we are yet to see the impact.

Importantly, these climate-related events occurred in regions that had not been previously affected due to geography, sending the signal that no one is safe from climate change. We all need to act urgently to mitigate this existential threat, as described by President Joe Biden.

As new record-breaking events occur, pausing for a moment to wonder about the next record-breaking event becomes natural. What would that be? Or? Who else who was isolated before will be affected now?

This renewed and heightened public awareness of climate change and the dangers we all face, if we do not mitigate it, creates an important moment for all of us, including policy makers at the state and state levels. federal government, to roll out bold reforms.

First, we need to make sure that ordinary people have the most recent research and data on climate change. the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides timely climate data, tools and information.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also provides decision-makers with scientific assessments on climate change, including highlighting options for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

In addition, agencies such as Nasa and the United States Environmental Protection Agency also provide very solid scientific data to understand climate change and how to mitigate it. In addition, states, including those currently facing such disasters such as the Oregon State, have information on climate change and the actions they are taking to deal with it.

Beyond the national agencies, several websites and newspapers which have enormous sources of information on climate change.

While it is important to have the most recent data, communicating What this research and data on climate change clearly and consistently means for citizens is essential. In addition, it will be necessary to expand and focus on framing, in order to involve many citizens.

Beyond sharing knowledge and communicating about climate change, federal and state governments must adopt bold and transformative climate change policies.

While the Biden administration took executive actions to fight climate change at home and abroad, modernizing and building infrastructure, and committing to halving U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, we have yet to see one. ‘impact.

It will take another nine years to halve greenhouse gas emissions. As we can see, year after year, disasters intensify, and nine years is a long time to wait for change.

Governments need to redefine their strategy and develop immediate climate change mitigation and adaptation measures that may be achievable within shorter time frames. Along with redefining their strategy, all government ministries, agencies and sectors need to re-examine the vulnerability of these sectors to climate change.

In addition, they should describe the measures to be taken to ensure that all sectors can withstand climate change. It is encouraging to see the secretary of the treasury Janet Yellen is leading the effort to review and assess the risks that climate change has on financial stability in the United States. Many other sectors, including the agriculture and energy sectors, must also engage in this type of review.

In addition to all efforts to combat climate change, there is a need to increase funding for climate science research. From research aimed at finding new approaches to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to finding smart low-carbon technologies for the climate, to advanced energy research, to climate modeling and simulation studies. to understand how ecosystems respond to and recover from climate-related disasters.

As we have seen with COVID-19, science can provide solutions. Science delivered a vaccine that traditionally takes 5 to 10 years within a year, thanks to generous funding from government and the private sector. With increased funding from government and the private sector, scientists can collaborate across disciplines to uncover bold solutions to tackle climate change.

Finally, it is necessary to ensure that all sectors affected by climate change adapt and act. From planning for extreme temperatures, heat waves, wildfires and floods to building more resilient communities and cities.

In the fight against the climate, governments must take the lead. Time is of the essence.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a senior food safety researcher at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.