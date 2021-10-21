COP26: To strengthen climate resilience, it will be necessary to focus on the most backward

Worsening droughts threaten the livelihoods of women in rural ASAL Kenya. Credit: BRAC / BOMA 2018

NEW YORK, October 21 (IPS) – As United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is approaching (October 31-November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland), climate action is more urgent than ever. Yes, we need climate change mitigation.

But for the most marginalized, the impacts of climate change are already severe and worsening, requiring an expansion of climate resilience interventions as well.

Women, especially in climate-vulnerable countries of the South, are expected to suffer many of the worst impacts of the climate crisis. More than half of people displaced by climate change are women and girls, and climate shocks reduce women’s life expectancy more than men on average.

Poverty further increases women’s climate vulnerability. Women are more likely to experience extreme poverty that men and women living in extreme poverty often lack the resources and tools to recover from the economic impacts of climate change, faced with exclusion from social policies and programs.

Climate change will continue to exacerbate these inequalities, plunge up to 132 million people into extreme poverty by 2030 due to rising food prices, health shocks and natural disasters.

But these disasters are not “natural”. Climate change is man-made and we, as the international community, can take the necessary actions to support preparedness, mitigation, adaptation and recovery efforts.

Countries can prevent the worst impacts of climate change on their most vulnerable populations through increased funding and by focusing on building climate resilience for those furthest behind in our current system, including women living in extreme poverty.

But how can we make climate resilience policies and programs more inclusive and effective?

Based on our experience advising on interventions at the intersection of extreme poverty, gender inequality and climate change in BRAC Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative (UPGI), we have identified three key learnings.

First, policies and programs should actively seek to identify the most marginalized households to ensure their inclusion. To enable women in extreme poverty to strengthen their climate resilience, development actors must first reach them.

This population is often excluded from existing social protection programs, with 79 percent of the bottom income quintile in low-income countries receiving no social assistance.

By specifically targeting people (mainly women) in extreme poverty with a multi-step process tailored to local data, needs and capacities, climate resilience programs can bring previously inaccessible populations into the country’s safety nets. government.

To enable marginalized households to build their resilience specifically to climate shocks, interventions should take into account an analysis of the most climate-vulnerable households, combining this with other methods, including an enabling environment analysis (including including existing infrastructure, programs, policies and social standards). ).

This is just one example of how development actors will need to consciously target populations excluded on the basis of climatic and socio-economic vulnerabilities as climate shocks worsen.

Second, interventions must be tailored to local needs. For climate resilience interventions to have an impact on women living in extreme poverty, they must take into account local contexts, markets and challenges.

For example, in drought-prone areas of Kenya, people living in extreme poverty are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as many depend on cattle ranching. Their livelihoods are threatened by worsening droughts, especially women and young people.

Between 2016 and 2019, the Government of Kenya and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) partnered with BRAC, CARE Kenya and The BOMA Project on a Climate-adapted graduation program in Kitui and Samburu provinces to strengthen the resilience of women, youth and their households to climate shocks.

The program encouraged participants to maintain multiple sources of income and save for economic and climate shocks to minimize the risk of losing their livelihoods. As a result, more than 80 percent of households had at least two sources of income at the end of the intervention.

In Kairouan, Tunisia, women living in extreme poverty are particularly vulnerable to climate risks such as the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, changes in temperature and rainfall, and increased soil erosion.

To address these risks, the Tunisian government has partnered with IFAD and BRAC on a Graduation program identify climate-appropriate and gender-sensitive livelihoods for participants that are designed for the local context and provide training on savings, income diversification and resilience to climate shocks.

By taking into account the local climate vulnerabilities and challenges for women living in extreme poverty, climate resilience programs can enable them not only to withstand climate shocks, but also to create long-term livelihoods and economies. that allow them to get out of the poverty trap and prevent them from falling back into it.

Third, constant learning through evaluation and iteration is crucial for impact. To develop and scale up effective approaches to tackle climate-induced poverty, the international community needs to increase its support and devote significantly more resources to evidence-based interventions.

Development actors and their research partners should also take an iterative approach, evolving programs over time based on the findings of internal and external evaluations in parallel. By regularly reassessing program design and implementation, implementers can not only improve impact at scale, but also become more responsive to changes in the local context.

This is particularly crucial for interventions aimed at strengthening the climate resilience of marginalized populations, as it allows programs to continuously adapt to climate impacts on programming.

At BRAC UPGI, we see every day how worsening climate shocks have the greatest impact on the people who contribute the least to climate change and have the least resources to recover from it.

This COP26, international actors, including multilateral institutions, governments and civil society, must not only increase climate spending, but also ensure that climate adaptation funds are spent more equitably, going to countries and the populations most affected and least equipped to withstand shocks.

To advance towards the Sustainable Development Goals and meet their obligations to their people, they must support policies and programs that protect the most marginalized people from the worst impacts of the climate crisis and enable them to build their resilience to withstand future shocks. by designing programs that meet their multidimensional needs.

Julie Kedroske is Acting Director of Technical Assistance, BRAC Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative. Originally founded in 1972 as the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee and later known as the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee, BRAC’s operations have grown globally and with With this growth, the organization is now known simply as BRAC.

