COP26: Thousands of young people take to the streets of Glasgow to demand climate action

Although the march was originally organized by Fridays for Future, the youth movement inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, people of all ages gathered in George Square to demand climate action.

From little children waving their hand-made picket signs to older adults demanding a better future for those who come after them, the COP26 host city has seen unprecedented numbers of citizen activists come together to make their message heard.

An even larger march is expected on Saturday.

UN News / Laura Quiñones Young climate activists take part in protests at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Welsh citizen Jane Mansfield carried around a sign: “Code Red for Humanity“, the signature phrase UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres used after the last IPCC report released earlier this year warned of impending climate catastrophe.

“I really care about the world we bequeath to future generations and what we do in the countries of the South. I live in South West Wales and climate change is clearly happening, but we don’t even understand what’s going on in so many other parts of the world and i’m afraid,She told UN News.

Indigenous leaders from Latin America were also among today’s protests. They are the ones who led the way and several of them sent a strong message to world leaders: stop extracting the resources and “leave the carbon in the ground”.

“The indigenous peoples are dying in the river; they are washed away by massive floods. Houses are washed away, schools full of children inside, bridges, our food our crops, everything is washed away, ”they said during a stopover in George Square.

“Act now so that we still have a future in which to live. “ As the World Leaders Summit took place in the Blue Zone this week, we asked visitors to our Green Zone what their message was to world leaders across the river. The young people have spoken. We must act now.# COP26pic.twitter.com/j2HnhsKwdS – COP26 (@ COP26) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, some activists wore the bobblehead-headed masks of presidents and prime ministers and described them as being arrested with signs reading ‘climate criminals’.

More real action, less “greenwashing”

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was the latest to appear on the protest stage, where she criticized world leaders for their “blah, blah, blah»After 26 years of climate conferences and question the transparency of the commitments they made at this COP.

“The leaders do nothing; they are actively creating loopholes and shaping frameworks for their benefit and to continue to profit from this destructive system. This is an active choice by leaders to continue exploiting nature and people and destroying present and future living conditions, ”she said, calling the conference a“ greenwashing event. “.

Other Fridays for Future members, speaking to UN News, called for greater participation and better representation of young people in the ongoing negotiations at COP26.

“Every year we have been disappointed with COP, and I don’t think this year will be any different. There is a glimmer of hope but at the same time we don’t see enough action, we can’t accomplish anything with just promises and empty promises, ”said a representative of Youth Advocates for Climate Change in the Philippines

“Negotiations are taking place and yet we are here on the street, because we were not included. The richest come in their private jets and make the decisions. We are here and we will not be ignored. We will create our own space, ”added another climate advocate.

Youth declaration

The same call was made inside the blue zone of the conference, where climate activists from YOUNGO, the UN Children and Youth Constituency on Climate Change, handed over to the presidency of the COP and other leaders a declaration signed by 40,000 young people demanding change.

The statement raised several points of concern, including inclusion in the climate negotiations. He also asked Patricia espinosa, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to support the efforts of young people to have a paragraph mentioning the importance of young people included in the final declaration which is expected to be adopted at the end of COP26.

“We will bring these questions and requests to the attention of delegations, all of which are absolutely reasonable and justifiable,” she promised during a roundtable with young leaders.

The declaration, which was handed to ministers, also calls for action on climate finance, mobility and transport, wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

“Wherever I am in the world, I have been struck by the passion and commitment of young people for climate action. The voices of young people must be heard and reflected in these negotiations here at the COP. The actions and scrutiny of young people are essential to keep 1.5 alive and create a net zero future, ”said Alok Sharma, President of COP26.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Italy, in partnership with UNESCO, Youth4Climate and Mock COP have coordinated new global action to equip future generations with the knowledge and skills to create a net zero world.

As education ministers and youth gathered, more than 23 countries presented national commitments on climate education, ranging from decarbonizing the education sector to developing school resources.

UN News / Laura Quiñones An activist dressed as a dinosaur takes part in protests at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Young people are right: new commitments are not enough

The UNFCCC has published its latest updates of national commitments so far to reduce carbon emissions, and although some progress was made during the conference, it is still not enough.

“A significant increase of around 13.7% in global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 2010 is expected,” the report said.

Before the COP, the increase was calculated at 16%, but for the world to curb global warming and avoid dire consequences, emissions must be reduced by 50% over the next nine years.

For Carla Huanca, a young activist who has traveled all the way from Bolivia to Glasgow with her friend, the “T-Resilient” dinosaur, another extinction cannot be a possibility.

“It is we, the young, who will inherit this planet, and that is why it is so important that our voices are heard. We demand government action so that we can all have the planet we want,She told UN News.