COP26: The many links between food systems and climate change: Message to Glasgow

TORONTO, Canada, Nov 2 (IPS) – Unless food systems transformation is placed at the center of climate action, commitments governments have already made and could make at COP26 will be in jeopardy.

Today’s industrialized food system – which includes the growing, harvesting, processing, packaging, transportation, marketing, consumption and disposal of food and food-related items – makes us sick, does not meet the needs of the world’s population and has adverse effects on climate change. Almost a trimester of global greenhouse gas emissions come from food systems. Industrialized practices – from the use of chemical pesticides to monocultures – at the heart of the dominant global food system have also destroyed 66% of biodiversity, 61% of commercial fish stocks and 33% of soils.

Then there is the food waste which equates to 1.3 billion tonnes a per year and produces enough GHG emissions that, if it is a country, it is the third largest source of GHG emissions. We know that waste and loss occurs throughout the food supply chain and primarily involves the waste of edible food by consumers in middle and high income countries and losses during harvest, storage and transport in low-income countries.

Food waste and the resulting GHG emissions raise important equity and ethical considerations. Of course, these adverse climate impacts then return in various ways, affecting the weather and the very lands or seas that are heavily dependent on crops, fish and other foods.

Ruth Richardson The resulting lack of capacity to grow or access food then becomes a major factor of malnutrition (in all its forms) within communities, with the impacts most felt by the most vulnerable in our societies – the little ones. farmers, the poor and women.

The 2021 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World estimates that about a tenth of the world’s population – up to 811 million people – was undernourished last year. Do we really need other signals that the industrialized food system is simply no longer fit for purpose?

The globalized food system must be overhauled so that food production can be delivered in a way that works with, rather than destroying, our natural resources and pushes planetary boundaries. It is precisely action on food that is essential to restore the health of the planet, radically reduce carbon emissions, protect nature and biodiversity, and also achieve all the goals of sustainable development, zero hunger. to good health and well-being for all. Despite a diversity of evidence making this need for transformation very clear – from scientific reports and peer-reviewed literature to lived experience, oral histories and ways of knowing – the action we need is not always not where it should be on the political agenda: at the top.

The risk for climate commitments

There is virtually no mention of food systems in Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plans – the non-binding national plans that highlight countries’ actions to tackle climate change – which we assessed in this regard. day. The Global Alliance for the Future of Food is a strategic alliance of philanthropic foundations working to transform global food systems. Of the eight country NDC assessments we have conducted so far, none fully takes into account emissions associated with food imports, especially those associated with deforestation.

Research shows that, in the average European diet, one sixth of the carbon footprint comes from emissions from deforestation. Meat and dairy production already uses 30% of the earth’s land surface, resulting in unsustainable land use as land is cleared to produce more and more livestock and the crops that feed them. Only Germany is clearly committed to moving away from harmful subsidies and promoting sustainable food consumption, and only Colombia and Kenya have proposed ambitious measures around agroecology and regenerative agriculture.

These concepts promote sustainable agricultural approaches that complement rather than diminish natural systems and respect human rights.

The measures to be taken

Unless others follow suit, all climate efforts will be undermined and all commitments negotiated in Glasgow that lack a systemic and holistic approach to food systems transformation will be simply inadequate given the vast potential for change. mitigation and adaptation held by the sector. Governments around the world must look at food systems through the lens of climate action and find new and restorative ways to feed communities, without pushing the planet to its limits. Fortunately, the approach to climate adaptation and mitigation in the context of food systems widens the range of possibilities to achieve climate goals and makes it easier to consider system-level effects and interactions.

A food systems perspective also enables the engagement of all stakeholders who should be involved in transforming food systems, such as those in other sectors as well as local and indigenous groups who know the issues.

Such a perspective is essential to tackle climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, all of which are linked by food as a golden thread. Proven methods of agroecology and regenerative agriculture already exist for others to deploy and reproduce. For example, in India, chemical-free agriculture has been used by the 600,000 farmers involved in the community-managed natural agriculture program of Andhra Pradesh to combat soil degradation – which includes erosion, desertification and other changes in the soil that reduce its ability to provide ecosystem services – and produce a greater variety of crops.

Studies show that farming without the addition of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides leads to incredible reductions in pollution and emissions, and better wages and incomes for farmers.

Meanwhile, while in Africa, in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, COMACO – the social enterprise promoting agroforestry – recycles poachers to become farmers, tackles deforestation, reports impacts significant impact on carbon offsetting and put an end to the slaughter of wild animals.

Along with these “beacons of hope”, governments could also promote nutritious, sustainable and complete diets adapted to local ecosystems and socio-cultural contexts, by acting on the interconnections between food and climate.

A growing body of research shows that food change can help fight climate change. For example, increased GHG emissions have been associated with diets richer in animal products.

Yet historically this has been taken into account less in climate policy than, say, the energy and transport sectors. Policymakers have the power to catalyze initiatives that enable and create positive food environments that provide equitable access and dietary advice.

There are steps governments can take immediately, ready-made policies they can adopt, partnerships they can forge. We have the evidence, we have the science, we have the urgency.

What we need now is to see political will and climate finance go hand in hand with the bravery and connected action of our leaders so that we can all live better, and more sustainably, on our Earth. .

Ruth richardson is Executive Director, Global Alliance for the Future of Food

