COP26: rich countries failed to show leadership in their fair share of emission reductions

PENANG, Malaysia, October 28 (IPS) – It is well known that all Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) added up, even those that have been updated, will not help put the world on a trajectory of 1, 5 degree C.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on “physical sciences” shows that for a 50% probability of limiting the temperature increase to a path of 1.5 degrees, in taking into account historical and cumulative emissions, there is a budget carbon quantity of 500 gigatons of CO2 remaining and the world emits about 42 gigatons of CO2 per year.

This means that within a decade this budget would be exhausted, hence the difficulty of limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees C. It is therefore important to recognize and recognize that developed countries in particular, do not have failed to show leadership in taking their fair share of needed emission reductions. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and COP 16 in 2010 in Cancun recognized that the largest share of historic global greenhouse gas emissions came from developed countries and that, due to this historic responsibility, the developed country parties must take the lead in the fight against climate change and its harmful effects. We must understand that under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, the principles of equity and “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities” (CBDRRC) are fundamental to understanding the differentiated obligations between developed and developing countries. development.

In addition, developed countries have failed to reduce their emissions despite the decisions taken.

Inability of developed countries to meet promised emission reductions

The first commitment period (1CP) under the Kyoto Protocol from 2008 to 2012 saw the global emissions of Annex 1 countries only be reduced by 5% compared to 1990 levels. low ambition, the United States (US) left the Protocol. The promise made in 2012 by developed countries during the 2nd commitment period to review their emission reduction targets by 2014 from 18% by 2020 to at least 25-40% has never been achieved. . The goal post moved by developed countries calling on all countries to close the emissions gap – which turns the RCMD-RC principle upside down into “common and shared responsibilities”, without any reference to historical responsibility or equity between North and South. In fact, between 1990 and 2018, developed countries globally only achieved a 13% reduction in emissions between 1990 and 2018. Western European countries, the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand Zealand and Canada failed to reduce their overall emissions between 1990. and 2020. Instead, their overall emissions increased slightly from 13,227.97 MTCO2eq in 1990 to 13,331.23 MTCO2eq in 2020 So instead of undertaking real real zero emission reductions at present, developed countries are announcing distant targets of net zero with 2050 as the target. year, which once again reflect reductions that are too low too late and which will very soon exhaust the remaining carbon budget. Therefore, we must demand a real and rapid zero from developed countries, and not distant targets. Additionally, net zero goals mean that there will be a dependence on carbon offsets, where developed countries pay developing countries to carry out the emissions cuts, which will then be credited to developed countries.

This means that developing countries will have to reduce their emissions even further in their country, as offset credits sold to developed countries cannot be counted in their NDCs, as there can be no double counting and double claiming of carbon credits. . There is no more room for compensation, and what is urgently needed in the rich world is very deep and rapid decarbonization. Then there is the much needed finance and technology transfer that must be provided to developing countries to enable their transition to low carbon pathways as soon as possible. The $ 100 billion a year by 2020 pledged by developed countries has not been enough and Glasgow needs to see real delivery and timeframes for this goal to be met. Even that target of $ 100 billion per year falls short of what developing countries need, which have indicated that they need $ 5.8 to $ 5.9 trillion to implement their NDCs until 2030. Like as was pointed out earlier, the G20 as a group is not recognized by the UNFCCC and the PA, but what is recognized are developed and developing countries. It is not the leadership of the G20 that is needed but the leadership of the G7 – in accordance with the Convention and the PA.

The developed and developing countries of the G20 cannot be seen as having the same responsibility, the same leadership capacity and the same capacities. This will be contrary to the principles of fairness and CBDRRC of the UNFCCC and the PA. In fact, it is the decisions taken in Paris that must be honored and respected, and not a displacement of goals by the developed world as indicated above. It is true that developed countries in particular must do their fair share of emission reductions and also provide the finance and technology to pay their climate debt. In addition, we must remember that it is not just emission reductions or mitigation that are important. Adaptation and the management of loss and damage (which goes beyond adaptation, such as an extreme weather event that wipes out a country’s economy) are also essential. These are critical issues for developing countries, where real action on adaptation and loss and damage is allowed on the ground, including by increasing funding in this regard. China has announced a carbon neutral target for 2060. India is expected to announce an updated NDC. We cannot put China and India on the same footing as the developed world. China and India’s emissions are significant because of their population. Per capita, they are still much lower than those of developed countries. We don’t know Australia and Russia. It is quite clear that these countries are not going to break out of their dependence on fossil fuels anytime soon. In fact, instead of the rich developed countries phasing out fossil fuels, what we are seeing is the continued production and expansion of fossil fuels, as the UNEP Production Gap Report clearly shows. This is indeed worrying, as the developed world has no excuse for delaying action. It is above all their delay in action that is responsible for the current global warming, as evidenced by their historical overexploitation of the carbon budget, as shown in AR 6 of the IPCC.

Meena Raman is program manager at Third World Network, headquartered in Penang, Malaysia.

