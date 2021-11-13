COP26 revised draft agreement calls for coal restrictions and faster climate action

Draft texts from the UN climate summit call for an accelerated phase-out of unfiltered coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies, as negotiators work overtime to strike a deal.

Negotiators for this year’s United Nations climate talks are looking at new proposals to strike a deal that could credibly be seen as spurring global efforts to tackle global warming.

British officials chairing COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, released new draft deals on Saturday after telling delegates from nearly 200 countries on Friday evening to go to rest after the official deadline expires .

A comprehensive decision proposal retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts to phase out coal-fired power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

In a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” – a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they cut back jobs and businesses.

But he did not allocate funds dedicated specifically to loss and damage – the growing cost of global warming so far – instead reiterating “the urgency to step up action and support” for nations. vulnerable and poorer.

He noted “with deep regret” that rich countries had also failed to release a separate annual sum of $ 100 billion that they had pledged more than a decade ago, but only said that he would come by 2023.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he believed “an ambitious outcome was in sight” in the two-week talks, which are now in extension.

In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new emission reduction targets for 2035 by 2025 and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries only had to do this every 10 years.

Scientists say the world is not on track to meet the ambitious 2015 Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end century compared to pre-industrial times.

Andrew Simmons of Al Jazeera, reporting from Glasgow, said the texts released on Saturday seemed “reasonably positive” but said all delegates will need to agree on them to reach a formal deal.

“The way things are planned is to follow through on this with [an informal] plenary meeting bringing people together, taking stock as it’s called in this summit, and looking at the way forward and what can happen next, ”he said.

“Later on Saturday the plan is to have a full formal plenary and we’ll see real deals made, and the idea is to wrap up the summit on Saturday afternoon.”

“The results will be, yes there has been progress but [it remains to be seen] whether or not it is considered an absolute success, ”he added.

Tracy Carty, head of the Oxfam delegation to COP26, said in a statement that the draft agreement was “still not good enough”.

“We need the strongest outcome possible to ensure governments come back next year with tighter emission reduction targets that will keep 1.5 degrees alive. And breakthroughs in funding to help countries adapt and for the loss and damage suffered, ”Carty said.

“It is of great concern that the proposal from developing countries for a loss and damage financing mechanism has not been included in this new project.”

Juan Pablo Osornio, head of the Greenpeace delegation to COP26, also expressed concern that the draft agreement is not sufficient to address the scale of the climate crisis.

“The language that was in the previous text on phasing out coal and phasing out fossil fuel subsidies was much stronger than what we are seeing now,” he told Al Jazeera.

He said that, as the latest draft still includes possibilities for “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies, “that leaves a little leeway to not really do as much as you really can.”

Osornio said the details of the revised draft deal would require further consideration and that the confidence of many developing countries was lost after richer countries broke their pledge to provide $ 100 billion per year of funding for developing countries to adapt to climate change.

“This will be the exciting plenary in the history of COPs,” he said. “It is a high risk game that the [COP26] the presidency is played out, releasing this large quantity of texts [to a vote]. “