COP26: “Not blah blah blah”, UN Special Envoy Carney presents decisive private sector commitment to climate finance

Marc Carney, the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, brought together the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a group of bankers, insurers and investors who are now committed to putting climate change at the forefront. center of their work.

But what exactly does this agreement mean?

“The central message today is that the money is there, the money is there for the transition, and it’s not blah blah blahMr. Carney told delegates during a COP26 event on climate finance.

The former Governor of the Bank of England stressed that he saw Net zero as the critical infrastructure of the new financial system.

“It’s about focusing on the customer, going to where the emissions are to help reduce them. Thus, companies that have plans in place to reduce emissions will find capital, those that do not. I therefore strongly recommend putting these plans in place, ”he explained.

The commitment comes with a path through which the companies involved, including most of the major Western banks, must use science-based guidelines to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and commit to meeting milestones towards a 50% reduction by 2030, and even a 25% reduction over the next five years.

It means adjusting their business models, develop credible plans for the transition, then implement them.

“And then critical annual reports. We will get feedback on who is doing well, who needs to do better, and also in terms of policy, what is there and what is not, “Carney said.

Why do we need the private sector for climate finance?

According to the Alliance, private finance can help finance private sector initiatives and transform billions of climate investments through public channels into trillions of total climate investments. But unlocking systemic change will require ambitious collaborative commitments and short-term actions across the financial system.

“Until today, there was not enough money in the world to finance the transition; it’s a turning point, ”Carney told the COP plenary.

According to Patricia espinosa, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), there is no doubt that there must be a profound transformation of the global economy and that the private sector must be part of it.

“The private sector realizes that climate risks are very important to their portfolios and they need to align them with a more sustainable way of doing things,” she told reporters at a press conference.

Meanwhile, for the head of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the new alliance with the private sector is “an absolutely critical cause.

“Our Emissions Gap Report shows: there are still around 500 gigatonnes (of CO2 emissions), with the current NDCS (national emission reduction plans), we have taken 4 gigatons (of emissions), but we are emitting 55. per year. This does not take into account… There are real opportunities for the financial sector, we have to stay out of coal, oil and gas ”, Inger Andersen Explain.

Unsplash / Les Corpographes A woman walks past wind turbines on a country road in Heijningen, the Netherlands.

Companies respond

Guenther Thallinger, of German multinational financial services company Allianz, expressed his commitment to the Glasgow Financial Alliance.

“It all starts with the change in decision making that we all have as financial institutions. Climate impact must be integrated into decision making, which is why intermediate goals are so important. We have all set these types of goals, and it is very important that they are fairly short term, ”he told a panel at the COP26 Action Zone.

“We are literally here creating a new industry, new ground rules for a new industry that puts climate action first. For that, we need all the traditional things, we need measurements, we need metrics, we need reports… I want to take the opportunity to share that we will be announcing our first set of interim goals ” , added Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer of Morgan Stanley.

And what is happening with public sector money at COP26? Delayed for now …

NEWS: New funding commitments made to # COP26 led to significant progress by developed countries towards the goal of $ 100 billion. 9⃣ 5⃣% 95% of the top 20 developed countries have now made commitments beyond 2020. See our updated climate finance tracker 👇# COP26pic.twitter.com/iXKZKYUp5T – COP26 (@ COP26) November 3, 2021

At COP15 in 2009, climate finance of $ 100 billion per year by 2020 was agreed to support resilience, adaptation and energy transitions in developing countries. The pledge is now officially postponed until 2023.

However, COP26 President Alok Sharma announced good news: 90% of the global economy is now covered by a net zero target. Only 30% were hired at the start of 2020.

“It is unfortunate that we are very unlikely to meet the target of $ 100 billion in 2021, but based on information submitted by donors, the analysis shows that developed countries will make significant progress towards it. ‘target of $ 100 billion in 2022, and I think that also gives confidence that we will meet it in 2023, “he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier today, and referring to the same subject, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged developed countries to step up their support for developing countries, including helping them to tap into the trillions of dollars committed for net zero by the private sector.

However, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa stressed that some progress has been made in this regard.

“The United States has joined Britain, France, Germany and the European Union in a multi-billion dollar partnership to help South Africa fund an equal transition from coal. This initiative is valued at 8.5 billion in total, ”she said.

She added that Japan and Australia have also announced pledges to double their funding for adaptation, and the United States, Switzerland and Canada have also significantly increased their financial support for adaptation.

In addition, countries have also pledged $ 12 billion in forest-related climate finance between 2021 and 2025.

“New commitments have been made by Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, so I hope that at the end of this conference, we can really achieve the goal of 100 billion perhaps in 2022”, urged Ms Espinosa.