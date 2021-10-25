COP26: Financing crucial innovation for strengthening climate-stressed food systems

WASHINGTON DC, October 25 (IPS) – The global food system faces more demands from society than ever before in modern times – and rightly so. From responding to the climate crisis to the fight against growing malnutrition, through the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of biodiversity, the responsibility of our food systems is no longer just to “feed the world”.

The recent program of action published by the UN Secretary-General at the Food Systems Summit not only underscored this urgency, but reminded us that our food systems are also one of our greatest hopes for moving forward on these fronts.

While the US $ 10 billion promised by the United States to end hunger and malnutrition is a good start, our food systems have been forced to deal with an increasingly complex and interconnected set of challenges for too long – often without a change corresponding guidance from governments and other key actors.

The changes required also require sufficient funding for the transformation of food systems, estimated to be in the order of $ 400 billion per year. This goal is within reach and is roughly comparable to three times New York City’s annual budget or less than 0.5% of global GDP in 2020.

Transformation of food systems also requires impactful innovations, which is why particular importance in this funding should be given to investments in research and innovation.

Increased and sustained funding for research and innovation is crucial, as the world needs technological, policy and institutional innovations to address the increasingly complex set of challenges facing and threatening food systems, land and water in a climate crisis.

Investments in agricultural research and innovation generate significant returns. CGIAR’s research benefit-cost ratios, for example, have shown consistent returns on investment for the order of 10: 1.

Despite this, international agricultural research remains underfunded, threatening food, economic and environmental security around the world, while hunger and poverty continue to rise.

In addition to ensuring the funding of research and innovation, research itself must evolve to meet the growing challenges in the world. In particular, research efforts should favor more circular, value-driven, rather than volume-driven business models, and those that promote resilience to shocks and balance with nature rather than models that are more damaging to the environment. .

We also need to ensure that more research translates into concrete innovations that truly advance the transformation of food systems. While we desperately need technological innovations to increase productivity, reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition, as well as to protect our food systems from climate change and make them more equitable, such innovations cannot be implemented. works only if combined with appropriate national policies, institutional changes and global actions and strategies to cope with shocks and conflicts.

Sometimes implementing innovations inevitably involves trade-offs, not just synergies. Research and innovation efforts will be crucial in understanding and managing these tradeoffs, as well as helping to ensure that interconnected challenges are addressed in the most effective and holistic way.

To both realize and maximize the potential of research and innovation, governments around the world should consider allocating only one percent of the portion of their national GDP that relates to food systems, research and innovation.

Today, many countries, including many of the richest in the world, spend only half of it. For the least developed countries, assistance will be needed to reach such a level, potentially through a special trust fund supported by the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund.

Such a fund, if properly supported by developed countries, would help support greater scientific capacity on the ground in low and middle income countries, which will be necessary if we are to meet the challenges facing the whole world, not just the developed world.

Today’s agrifood systems are no longer just feeding people. They also need to provide nutrition, promote livelihoods, protect the environment, and tackle climate change – often at the same time. Funding and unlocking innovations are necessary to tackle these challenges together.

If our food, land and water systems can ever meet the growing demands of society, we must make sure our priorities are in order and start funding them properly.

Ultimately, all the ambition generated around the United Nations Food Systems Summit will fail if we fail to fund the new research and innovation we know we need.

Claudia Sadoff is Head of the Executive Management Team and Managing Director, Research Delivery and Impact, CGIAR; Joachim von Braun is Chair of the United Nations Food Systems Summit Scientific Panel

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram