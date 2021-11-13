COP26 ends with ‘compromise’ climate deal, but it’s not enough, says UN chief

“This is an important step but not sufficient. We must accelerate climate action to keep alive the goal of limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees, ”said Antonio Guterres in a video statement released after the two-week meeting.

The UN chief added that it is time to go “in emergency mode, Ending fossil fuel subsidies, phasing out coal, putting a price on carbon, protecting vulnerable communities and delivering on the $ 100 billion climate finance pledge.

“We did not achieve these goals at this conference. Corn we have some building blocks for progress,” he said.

Mr. Guterres also sent a message to young people, indigenous communities, women leaders and all those leading the charge of climate action.

“I know you are disappointed. But the path to progress is not always a straight line. There are sometimes detours. Sometimes there are ditches. Corn I know we can make it happen. We are in the fight of our lives, and this fight must be won. Never give up. Never back down. Keep moving forward ”.

An overview of the agreement

The outcome document, known as the Glasgow Climate Pact, calls on 197 countries to report on their progress towards more climate ambition next year, at COP27, which is due to take place in Egypt.

The result also confirms the global agreement to accelerate climate action this decade.

At the same time, COP26 President Alok Sharma struggled to hold back tears following the announcement of a last-minute change, by China and India, to soften the language being disseminated. earlier in a draft text on “Phasing out coal-fired electricity and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies”. As adopted on Saturday, the text has been revised to “gradually reduce” the use of coal.

Mr Sharma apologized for “the way the process went” and added that he understood that some delegations would be “deeply disappointed” if the stronger language was not incorporated into the final agreement. .

The agreement also calls for tighter deadlines for governments to update their emission reduction plans.

On the thorny issue of financing from developed countries in support of climate action in developing countries, the text insists on the need to mobilize climate finance “from all sources to reach the level necessary to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement, including a significant increase in support to developing country Parties, beyond $ 100 billion per year ”.

1.5 degrees, but with “a weak pulse”

“Negotiations are never easy … that is the nature of consensus and multilateralism”, noted Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Ms Espinosa said that for every announcement made in the past two weeks, the expectation is that ‘implementation plans and the fine print’ will follow.

“Let’s enjoy what we have accomplished but also prepare for what is to come”, She declared, after recognizing the advances in adaptation, among others.

Meanwhile, COP26 President Alok Sharma, declared that delegations could say “with credibility” that they have kept 1.5 degrees close at hand.

“But his pulse is weak. And it will only survive if we keep our promises. If we translate commitments into quick action. If we meet the expectations set out in this Glasgow climate pact to increase ambition until 2030 and beyond. And if we close the vast gap that remains, as we must, ”he told delegates.

He then quoted Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who said earlier in the conference that for Barbados and other small island states, “two degrees equals a death sentence”. With this in mind, Mr. Sharma called on delegates to continue their efforts to obtain financing and stimulate adaptation.

He concluded by saying that history was made in Glasgow.

“Now we need to make sure that the next chapter traces the success of the commitments we solemnly made together in the Glasgow Climate Pact,” he said.

The “least worse” result

Earlier in the last stocktaking plenary, many countries lamented that the package of decisions agreed was not enough. Some called it “disappointing”, but overall they agreed that it was balanced for what countries could agree on at that time and given their differences.

Countries like Nigeria, Palau, the Philippines, Chile and Turkey all said that while there are imperfections, they broadly supported the text.

“It is (a) gradual step forward but not in line with the necessary progress. It will be too late for the Maldives. This agreement does not bring hope to our hearts,” the Maldives’ main negotiator said in a bittersweet speech.

US climate envoy John Kerry said the text “is a powerful statement” and assured delegates that his country will constructively engage in a dialogue on loss and damage and adaptation, two the most difficult issues on which countries agree.

“The text represents the ‘least worst’ outcome,” concluded New Zealand’s top negotiator.

Other key achievements of COP26

Beyond political negotiations and Leaders summit, COP26 brought together approximately 50,000 participants online and in person to share innovative ideas and solutions, attend cultural events and build partnerships and coalitions.

The conference heard many encouraging announcements. One of the most important was that the leaders of more than 120 countries, representing about 90 percent of the world’s forests, pledged to stop and reverse deforestation by 2030.

There was also a commitment on methane, led by the United States and the European Union, whereby more than 100 countries agreed to reduce emissions of this greenhouse gas by 2030.

Meanwhile, more than 40 countries – including large coal users like Poland, Vietnam and Chile – have agreed to move away from coal, one of the biggest generators of CO2 emissions.

The private sector has also demonstrated strong engagement with nearly 500 global financial services companies. who agreed to align $ 130 trillion – around 40% of global financial assets – with the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Also, surprise for many, the United States and China is committed to strengthening climate cooperation over the next decade. In a joint statement, they said they had agreed to take action on a range of issues, including methane emissions, the transition to clean energy and decarbonization. They also reiterated their commitment to keep the 1.5C target alive.

Regarding green transport, more than 100 national governments, cities, states and major companies have signed the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vansend the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035 in major global markets by 2040. At least 13 countries have also committed to end the sale of heavy-duty vehicles that run on fossil fuels by 2040.

Many “smaller” but equally inspiring commitments have been made over the past two weeks, including one by 11 countries who created theBeyond the Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA). Ireland, France, Denmark and Costa Rica, among others, along with some sub-national governments, have launched this one-of-a-kind alliance to set an end date for domestic exploration and extraction of oil and gas. gas.

A quick reminder on how we got here

For simplicity, COP26 was the last and one of the most significant milestones in decades, the UN-facilitated effort to help stave off what has been called a looming climate emergency.

In 1992, the UN organized a major event in Rio de Janeiro called the Earth Summit, in which the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was adopted.

In this treaty, nations agreed to “stabilize the concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere” to prevent dangerous interference of human activity on the climate system. Today, the treaty has 197 signatories.

Since 1994, when the treaty entered into force, the United Nations has brought together almost all the countries on the planet every year for world climate summits or “COP”, which stands for “Conference of the Parties”.

This year should have been the 27th annual summit, but thanks to COVID-19[female[feminine, we were a year late due to the postponement from last year – hence the COP26.