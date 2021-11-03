COP26 discussions must prioritize agriculture

Agriculture accounts for over 25 percent of Africa’s GDP while employing over 70 percent of people living in rural communities. Credit: Miriam Gahtigah / IPS

URBANA, Ill., Nov. 03 (IPS) – Local, national and global leaders and climate change activists are in Glasgow to the 26the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) to share the progress they have made since COP21 in Paris six years ago and to discuss the follow-up. One of the issues that must be on the table at COP26 is the worrying impact of climate change on Agriculture in Africa.

Agriculture accounts for over 25 percent of Africa’s GDP while employing over 70 percent of people living in rural communities. When agriculture is affected, women working in agriculture suffer the consequences. The entire agricultural value chain is threatened by climate change. According to a recent World Bank report, unless urgent action is taken, climate change could force millions of Africans to migrate to new regions.

At the production level, climate change has an impact on agriculture through drought and flood events. In 2020, floods in East Africa have affected more than six million people. In 2021, floods affected 669,000 people in West and Central Africa, over 700,000 people in Sudan and South Sudan and over 100,000 people in Nigeria.

It also has an impact on invasive and transboundary phytophagous insects such as the fall armyworm and the desert locust. Invasive insect pests cost the African continent US $ 1 billion each year. The most affected groups are the vulnerable groups which include African smallholder farmers, women and girls, children, people with disabilities and the elderly.

Without a climate-resilient agricultural sector, even the most ambitious climate initiatives will have minimal returns. It is imperative that countries participating in COP26 fund agricultural initiatives.

Looking at many developed countries, it is obvious that it is possible to build climate resilient agriculture. This is especially possible when several interrelated short and long term strategies are put in place. Underlying climate-resilient agriculture is the need for smallholder farmers to have access to reliable and year-round water sources to support agriculture. At present, African agriculture depends on rainfed agriculture and due to climate change the rains are no longer reliable.

Access to water for agriculture is complemented by other important tools, including access to the latest and improved agricultural technologies and resources. From improved seeds that are climate-smart to drought, floods, insects and disease-resistant plant varieties, to recent knowledge of agricultural practices and access to markets and financial assistance.

It is important for African countries to strengthen their early warning systems. These can only be achieved by building the capacity of African countries to harness big data and use it as a tool to stay ahead of all climate-related disasters. With early warning systems comes the need to develop comprehensive climate adaptation initiatives.

Central to all actions and strategies is the need to put people on the ground and African countries at the center of climate action. As the founder of a startup, Oyeska Greens it is working with the farmers of the Kenyan coast. I have seen first-hand the value of putting farmers first. Bringing them to the fore ensures that the strategies and initiatives presented are relevant and respond to the current challenges that smallholder farmers and other vulnerable groups face in relation to climate change. Without including the very people we serve, we risk unsustainable and irrelevant solutions.

Climate change is the most pressing crisis of our time. While discussions and meetings such as COP26 are important, ultimately it is the actual initiatives and projects implemented in African countries, especially in the agricultural sector, that will help to shake things up and address the challenges. the escalation of the climate change crisis.

All countries must work together and take action in the fight against climate change to prevent many of the crises that are expected to occur if we do not act. The lives of vulnerable citizens, including women, the elderly and people with disabilities, are at stake. Now is the time to TAKE ACTION

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a senior food safety researcher at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.